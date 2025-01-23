2025 KTM 125 Enduro R unveiled globally. Will it come to India?

KTM 125 Enduro R has been unveiled in the global market. It sits below the 390 Enduro R in the manufacturer's lineup. It is aimed towards people who are getting into enduro riding as the motorcycle is relatively affordable, smaller and has less power than the 390 Enduro R.

What powers the KTM 125 Enduro R?

KTM 125 Enduro R is powered by a 125 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 14.75 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 11.5 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets a slip and assist clutch.

What is the hardware on duty on the KTM 125 Enduro R?

KTM is using a steel trellis frame for the 125 Enduro R that is suspended by WP Apex 43 mm upside-down forks in the front and WP APEX Split Piston monoshock at the rear. Both suspension units have a travel of 230 mm. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends that are grabbed by Bybre calipers. The front caliper gets 2 pistons whereas the rear one gets a single piston. The front wheel measures 21-inches in size whereas the rear one is an 18-inch unit. They are wrapped in Metzeler Karoo 5 tyres which measure 90/90 in the front and 140/80 at the rear.

(Read more: 2025 KTM 390 SMC R full specifications revealed)

The KTM 125 Enduro R comes with a single-piece seat that has a flat design. The footpegs are adjustable for two positions and the ergonomic triangle comes from KTM 690 Enduro R. The bike comes with dual-channel anti-lock braking system that is switchable. Other things on offer are LED lighting, knuckle guards, a slim coloured TFT screen that gets Bluetooth connectivity so the rider can access music, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation. There is also ride modes and a USB C-port on offer to charge mobile devices.

Will KTM launch 125 Enduro R in the Indian market?

As of now, KTM does not have any plans to bring the 125 Enduro R to the Indian market. Currently, KTM sells the 125 Duke and RC125 in India. However, they are not selling in huge numbers so it does not make sense for the brand to bring the 125 Enduro R to India.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: