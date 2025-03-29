2025 Kawasaki Z900 design patented in India

Kawasaki has filed a design patent for the 2025 Z900 in India. This leads us to believe that the manufacturer will soon be launching the motorcycle in the Indian market. The motorcycle not only gets cosmetic changes but also comes with new features as well as changes to the engine tune.

What are the specifications of the 2025 Kawasaki Z900?

Kawasaki continues to utilize the same 948 cc four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine; however, it has introduced a new ECU that enhances power delivery with greater linearity and has adjusted the ignition timing, resulting in a 16 percent increase in fuel efficiency. Additionally, CO2 emissions have been reduced, and torque output has been improved at lower RPMs, which is beneficial for urban riding conditions.

The engine produces a power output of 122 bhp at 9,500 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 99 Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission. Furthermore, the motorcycle is equipped with a Kawasaki Quick Shifter and a slip-and-assist clutch. Notably, the quickshifter has been updated to operate effectively at lower RPMs.

What are the new features of the 2025 Kawasaki Z900?

In 2025, the Z900 is equipped with standard cruise control. Additionally, it features traction control and several riding modes, including Sport, Rain, and Road. A customizable Rider mode is also available.

2025 Kawasaki Z900 looks sharper than the outgoing generation.

Furthermore, a new five-inch TFT color instrument cluster has been introduced, which now includes turn-by-turn navigation. To access this feature, users must utilize Kawasaki's Rideology mobile application.

What are the design changes to the 2025 Kawasaki Z900?

Kawasaki has updated the Z900 for the 2025 model year. The motorcycle features a redesigned headlight and tail lamp. Additionally, the aluminum tank shrouds have been modified. Buyers will have a choice between two seat heights: 810 mm and 830 mm. Furthermore, there will be two color schemes available: Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Carbon Gray/Ebony and Galaxy Silver/Metallic Spark Black/Phantom Blue.

