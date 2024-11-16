2025 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE launched, prices start at 24.18 lakh

Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 Z H2 and Z H2 SE in the Indian market. the Z H2 is priced at ₹24.18 lakh whereas the Z H2 SE costs ₹28.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and the prices have been hiked as well. Both motorcycles are quite similar but the SE version carries more premium hardware.

For 2025, the powerful, supercharged Hypernaked Z H2 SE continues to be available in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Mirror Coated Black while the standard model arrives in Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black machine.

What are the specifications of the Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE?

Powering both the motorcycles is the same 998cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a supercharger that makes 197.2bhp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm at 8,500 rpm. This motor is linked to a six-speed gearbox which comes with a slip and assist clutch and Kawasaki Quick Shifter which is a bi-directional quickshifter that works above 2,500 rpm.

(Read more: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at ₹9.42 lakh)

What is the hardware on the Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE?

Kawasaki is using a trellis frame that is made up of high-tensile steel. It is suspended by separate function forks with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability in the front and a gas-charged shock absorber at the rear with adjustable rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability. On the other hand, the SE version comes with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension along with Showa's Skyhook technology.

Then, there is the braking setup. On both motorcycles, there are twin 320 mm front discs and a single 260 mm rotor. The Z H2 uses a Brembo M4.32 monobloc caliper along with a Nissin master cylinder whereas the Z H2 SE uses a higher-spec Brembo Stylema monobloc caliper and a Brembo front master cylinder.

Kawasaki offering discounts on Ninja 650, Ninja 500 & Ninja 300 gets discounts

Kawasaki has announced offers on its Ninja 650, Ninja 500 and Ninja 300 motorcycles. The Ninja 300 gets a discount of ₹15,000 whereas the Ninja 500 becomes cheaper by ₹10,000. The biggest offer is on the Ninja 650 for ₹35,000. The offers are valid till 30th September only.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: