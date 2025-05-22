2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 launched in India, priced at 3.80 lakh

India Kawasaki Motor has launched the 2025 Versys-X 300, bringing the adventure motorcycle back to the market. The 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is priced at ₹3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and is notably more affordable than it was first launched a couple of years ago for ₹4.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Much like its larger siblings, the new Versys-X 300 carries the same adventure DNA with every day ride ability.

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 re-enters the Indian market with a lower price tag, albeit in a segment crowded with options like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.

2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: What’s New?

Visually, the new Kawasaki Versys-X 300 looks identical to the older model, barring the refreshed graphics. There’s a new blue and white paint scheme that brings a fresh look to the otherwise familiar design. Interestingly, the Versys-X 300 comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), even though previous spy shots suggested local assembly was in the works.

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 packs the same 296 cc parallel-twin motor, now updated to latest emission regulations

2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Specifications

Powering the 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is a Ninja 300-derived 296 cc,, parallel-twin engine tuned for 38.5 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

Other mechanical bits include 41 mm telescopic forks with 130 mm of travel at the front, while the rear gets a monoshock unit with 180 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with tube-type tyres.

This engine is housed in a back-bone frame supporting a 17-litre fuel tank. Suspension duties are handled by a 41mm telescopic fork with 130mm of travel upfront and a monoshock with 148mm of travel. Ground clearance stands at 180mm. The bike rolls on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheel setup with tubed tyres. The baby Versys gets a sizeable fuel tank at 17 litres and has a kerb weight of 184 kg. The ground clearance measures 180 mm.

2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Rivals

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 enters the segment at a time when the segment is flooded with options. The Versys will compete against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure while commanding a higher price tag and fewer features.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: