2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Five key highlights you should know

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 has returned to the Indian market with a MY25 update. The entry-level adventure motorcycle receives a price drop and is now listed at ₹3.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it significantly more affordable than when it was launched a few years ago at ₹4.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Versys-X 300 comes with new colour options while retaining the design ethos and DNA of the larger-capacity Versys siblings. With the launch of the updated model, here is everything you need to know about the Kawasaki Versys-X 300:

The 2025 Versys-X 300 is slotted into the highly competitive entry-level adventure touring segment against rivals such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure.

1 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Design In terms of the visuals, the 2025 Versys-X 300 is identical to the outgoing model while putting on new graphics. Kawasaki has added a new blue and white colour scheme to the available options, bringing in a fresh new look for the adventure tourer. It carries forward the same design language seen in the larger Versys models, incorporating a long touring-style visor fitted above a single-piece headlamp, a sculpted tank and fairing design, and a long tail section.

2 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Features The updated ADV remains quite barebones in terms of its feature set, dropping its value proposition in the face of better-equipped segment rivals. The Versys-X 300 comes with dual-throttle valves, anti-locking brakes, and an assist and slipper clutch.

3 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Engine and performance The Versys-X 300 is powered by a Ninja 300-derived 296 cc, parallel-twin engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. This powerplant is tuned for 38.5 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The motor features dual-throttle valves to ensure a refined, linear power delivery while retaining its rev-happy nature.

5 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Rivals The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is positioned within the highly-competitive, small capacity adventure tourer segment that is currently flooded with a range of options. Buyers interested in this segment can consider options such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure. The new Versys, while coming at a reduced price point, is still more expensive than these products, while offering fewer features. It arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) despite previous speculations around local assembly and commands a slight premium over its rivals as a result.

