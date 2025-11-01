2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 arrives in India with new colour, price unchanged

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kawasaki has introduced the 2026 Versys-X 300 in India at ₹3.49 lakh (ex-showroom), keeping the price identical to the outgoing model. The only update for this year is a new black and lime-green dual-tone colour option, while the motorcycle continues unchanged in terms of hardware and equipment.
The Versys-X 300 remains positioned as India’s most affordable twin-cylinder adventure-tourer, aimed at riders seeking long-distance comfort and smooth performance over tech-heavy features.
Kawasaki has limited the update to aesthetics, adding a new green-and-black livery with revised graphics. No tweaks have been made to the chassis, engine, or electronics.
The model continues with the trusted 296cc parallel-twin engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with tube-type tyres and uses a long-travel telescopic fork and Uni-Trak monoshock setup.
The Versys-X 300 sticks to a simple, analogue-leaning touring format. There are no ride modes on offer, no traction control, and no Bluetooth-enabled cluster as well.
The Versys-X 300 is aimed at riders looking for a basic, twin-cylinder touring motorcycle without electronic riding aids. It suits those who prioritise comfort and relaxed long-distance riding rather than aggressive performance or feature-heavy equipment. Its ergonomics and suspension setup make it suitable for mixed-surface travel and highway use, placing it as an option for riders stepping into the adventure-touring segment who prefer simplicity over the tech-focused approach seen in newer rivals.
Despite lacking electronics, the Versys-X 300 remains appealing for its smooth twin-cylinder character. Key rivals include the KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, both of which offer more features but run single-cylinder engines.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled
|Power
|39 hp
|Torque
|26 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed with assist & slipper clutch
|Frame
|Steel backbone
|Front Suspension
|41mm telescopic fork
|Rear Suspension
|Uni-Trak monoshock
|Wheels
|19-inch front / 17-inch rear
|Tyres
|Spoke wheels, tube-type
|Brakes
|Single discs front & rear
|ABS
|Dual-channel
|Price
|₹3.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
