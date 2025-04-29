2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched at 7.93 lakh, gets a price hike of 16,000

Kawasaki India has launched 2025 Versys 650 in the Indian market. It is now priced at ₹7.93 lakh ex-showroom, so the price has been hiked by ₹16,000. It will now be sold in just one colour scheme - Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray. The new colour scheme is the only change that has been done to the MY2025 model.

In the new colour scheme, the motorcycle is finished in matte gray, and the frame is also finished in gray. Apart from this, there are a few green accents on the fairing, alloy wheels and the fuel tank. There is a possibility that in the future, the brand adds more colour schemes.

2025 Kawasaki Versys 650: Engine

The 2024 Versys 650 adventure tourer retains the same components as its predecessor. It is powered by a 649 cc parallel-twin engine, delivering 66 bhp and 61 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission equipped with a slipper clutch.

2025 Kawasaki Versys 650: Hardware

The suspension system features upside down front forks that allow for preload and rebound adjustments, while the rear is fitted with a preload-adjustable Showa monoshock. For braking, it utilises dual 300 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The Versys 650 rides on 17-inch alloys wrapped in 120/70 section front and 160/60 section rear tyres.

2025 Kawasaki Versys 650: Features

In terms of features, the Versys 650 is equipped with a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging port, LED lighting, switchable traction control and dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

2025 Kawasaki Versys 650: Rivals

The bike competes with the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, while also locking horns with the new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE.

