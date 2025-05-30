2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched at 3.43 lakh

Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 Ninja 300 in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹3.43 lakh ex-showroom. For 2025, there are feature additions, cosmetic upgrades, but mechanically, the Ninja 300 gets no changes. Deliveries of the updated motorcycle will begin soon.

What is new with the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300?

The MY25 Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a new, larger windscreen in the front that should provide better windblast protection to the rider. The brand says that the new windscreen is inspired by the Ninja ZX-10R. There are new headlamps which still retain the split design but now get a projector setup, so the throw should be better at night. Kawasaki says that the headlight design is inspired by Ninja ZX-6R.

What are the colour options of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300?

The updated model is being sold in three colour schemes. They are Lime Green, Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey.

What is the price of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300?

To purchase the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300, one has to pay ₹3.43 lakh ex-showroom.

What powers the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300?

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 38.9 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 26.1 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a projector setup for the headlamp now.

What are the underpinnings of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300?

The complete fairing is supported by a tubular diamond-shaped chassis, while the suspension is managed by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking efficiency is provided by a single disc at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Ninja 300 is mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

Who are the rivals of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300?

The updated motorcycle will go against the KTM RC 390, Aprilia RS 457 and Yamaha R3, TVS Apache RR 310 and BMW G310 RR.

2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 launched

India Kawasaki Motor has introduced the 2025 Versys-X 300, reintroducing the adventure motorcycle to the market. The 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is available at a price of ₹3.80 lakh (ex-showroom), which is significantly lower than its initial launch price of ₹4.60 lakh (ex-showroom) a few years back. Similar to its larger counterparts, the new Versys-X 300 embodies the same adventure spirit while ensuring everyday rideability.

