2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX priced at 13.49 lakh in India: What you should know

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX has been launched in India with multiple upgrades, which include a bigger powertrain among other additions. Priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the litre-class sports tourer is now in its fifth generation and it brings new cycle parts alongside an updated features list. While dealerships have started to accept bookings for the Ninja 1100SX, deliveries are expected to start sometime early next year. If you want to buy the new Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, here is a comprehensive list of all that you should know about it:

1 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Bigger engine As the name suggests, the 2025 Ninja 1100SX comes equipped with a bigger displacement engine than the outgoing Ninja 1000SX. It is driven by a 1,099 cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine, up from the earlier 1,043 cc unit. Interestingly, the sports tourer makes less horsepower than before, with 135 bhp at 9,000 rpm down from 142 bhp at 10,000 rpm. The torque output has increased to 113 Nm at 7,600 rpm from the previous 111 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The 1100SX gets a bigger sprocket with an additional tooth in an effort to improve acceleration. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with longer 5th and 6th gears for improved fuel economy and long-range touring performance.

2 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: New body graphics, same design The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX features cosmetic updates in the form of new graphics to set it apart from the previous model. Its overall design remains unchanged with nearly identical bodywork. It continues with twin LED headlamps, a sharp and aggressive front fairing and a slim rear end with sleek mounts for the panniers.

3 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Updated hardware The 2025 Ninja 1100SX continues with the same twin-tube aluminium frame and identical body work. Upgrades to the sports tourer’s hardware include a bigger 260 mm rear single disc brake. The front 300 mm discs gets Brembo Monobloc 4.32 calipers. Suspension duties on the bike are carried out by 41 mm adjustable USD Showa front forks and an adjustable gas-charged rear shock from Ohlins. The Ninja 1100SX comes riding on 17-inch alloys with new Bridgestone Battlax S23 tyres.

