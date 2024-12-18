2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX sports tourer launched in India, priced at 13.49 lakh

India Kawasaki Motors has launched the new 2025 Ninja 1100SX sports tourer in the country. The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and arrives with a host of upgrades notably a bigger powertrain among other upgrades. Dealers commenced accepting bookings for the new sports tourer a few weeks ago and deliveries should commence early next year.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Specifications

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX enters the fifth generation of the sports tourer. Power now comes from the bigger 1099 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, up from the previous 1043 cc motor. The bump in displacement, however, does not make for more power. Instead, the engine produces 135 bhp down from 142 bhp. Torque has increased to 113 bhp, from the previous 111 bhp. The bike also gets a larger sprocket with one additional tooth in a bid to improve acceleration.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Upgrades

Kawasaki says the gear ratios have been optimised to improve overall power delivery and fuel economy. Moreover, the bi-directional quickshifter has been revised to allow slower-speed gear shifts. Other changes include a new handlebar-mounted USB Type-C outlet and voice commands with smartphone connectivity.

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets a larger sprocket, while the gear ratios have been optimised for better overall performance and efficiency

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Hardware

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX continues with nearly identical bodywork while the chassis remains the same. Upgrades include a bigger rear disc brake, while there are Brembo Monobloc 4.32 calipers at the front. Suspension duties are handled by adjustable 41 mm USD Showa front forks and an Ohlins S36 adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with new Bridgestone Battlax S23 tyres.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Features

Other features include a 4.3-inch TFT display, multiple power modes, traction control, ABS, cruise control, and more. The new Ninja 1100SX will be available in a single Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black colour scheme.

