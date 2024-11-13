2025 Indian Scout Sixty range unveiled, to arrive in India by January 2025

The Indian Scout Sixty range is being relaunched for 2025 with two new models driven by a new engine that meets the Euro5+ standards. The new range expands on the Indian Scout platform with the 2025 Indian Scout Sixty Bobber and the Scout Sixty Classic. Both bring two variants with modern features and new aesthetics. The range will be accessible globally and be brought to Indian dealerships in January 2025.

The Scout Sixty Classic brings a touch of premium chrome alongside the US manufacturer’s signature flared fenders. The Classic features relaxed ergonomics with a 654 mm seat height and rides on 16-inch machined alloys.

The Scout Sixty Bobber is a more stripped-down iteration with a solo bobber-style seat that is lowered to 649 mm. It rides on 16-inch cast alloy wheels and presents a minimalistic approach that underlines the bobber aesthetic. While both models feature 120 mm telescopic front forks, the Classic gets 76 mm dual rear shocks and the Bobber is slammed down with 51 mm shocks.

2025 Indian Scout Sixty: New powertrain and performance

The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty Classic features premium chrome all around and brings relaxed ergonomics and a Frost Silver colour option (shown above) in the top trim.

The 2025 Scout Sixty range features a redesigned Speedplus 999 cc engine that is now smaller, aiming at bringing an approachable powertrain for newer riders. This liquid-cooled V-twin makes 85 bhp and 87 Nm of torque and is eligible for an A2 license in Europe. The V-twin is mated to a five-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch.

2025 Indian Scout Sixty: Variants and tech

The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty Bobber is a stripped-down iteration of the Classic and loses the chrome for a minimalist aesthetic.

Both the Bobber and the Classic are offered in two trim options, which are called Standard and Limited. With the Standard variant, both models are given ABS functionality, LED lighting, and the bikes come equipped with new fuel gauges and a larger battery for the revamped tech suite. The range is limited to an analogue cluster but Indian offers a Ridecommand touchscreen display as an optional add-on.

The Limited variant adds features such as Cruise Control and Traction Control while bringing in a USB port for charging. Ride modes are offered as standard on this variant as well, with three distinct throttle response configurations to suit different riding conditions. The Limited variant further brings exclusive 999 cc engine and frame badging.

While both models get the Black Metallic colour option on the Classic trim, the Limited brings one additional option to each. The Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Limited features a Heavy Metal colour scheme while the Scout Sixty Classic gets a Frost Silver option. Details on pricing of both models in India will be confirmed closer to the launch date.

