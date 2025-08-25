2025 Indian Scout series launched in India at 12.99 lakh

The 2025 Indian Scout series has been launched in India, starting at ₹12.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The introduction comes as part of its refreshed Scout line-up. The refreshed lineup now gets eight variants starting with the Indian Scout Sixty Classic, moving up to Indian Scout Sixty Bobber, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, 1010 Scout, Scout Classic, Scout Bobber, Sport Scout and the top of the raneg Super Scout.

The Scout Bobber is powered by a new 1,250cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine, named SpeedPlus. The motor produces 105 bhp and 108 Nm of torque, an increase over the outgoing 1,133cc unit.

2025 Indian Scout Bobber: What powers it?

The 2025 Indian Scout Series is powered by two sets of engines. The base three variants are powered by a 999cc engine with 85bhp and 87 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the rest of the range gets powered by a new 1,250cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine, named SpeedPlus. The motor produces 105 bhp and 108 Nm of torque, an increase over the outgoing 1,133cc unit. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Indian Motorcycle states that the new engine delivers stronger low- and mid-range performance while meeting the latest global emission standards.

2025 Indian Scout Bobber: Features and Equipment

The Scout series is available in multiple trims, with the Limited variant offering selectable ride modes, Standard, Sport and Rain, as well as traction control. An analogue dial with a small digital readout serves as the instrument cluster. Higher variants in the line-up also offer additional equipment such as keyless ignition, USB charging and a TFT display with connected features.

Positioning in the Market

With the new engine platform and incremental updates, the 2025 Scout Bobber is positioned to appeal to riders looking for a middleweight cruiser with traditional bobber styling. It competes with models in the large-capacity cruiser segment, such as the Harley-Davidson Nightster, and Triumph Bonneville Bobber, while retaining a distinct identity within Indian Motorcycle’s portfolio.

