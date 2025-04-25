Copyright © HT Media Limited
2025 Indian Challenger and Indian Pursuit Elite unveiled globally. Check them out

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 25 Apr 2025, 11:34 AM
  • Indian Motorcycle has unveiled two of its limited-edition models for 2025: the Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite.
Indian Motorcycle has updated itis product portfolio with two shiny new motorcycles.

Indian Motorcycle, the iconic American brand known for its heritage cruisers and touring motorcycles, has announced two new limited-edition models for 2025 — the Indian Challenger Elite and the Indian Pursuit Elite. The Indian Challenger Elite and the Indian Pursuit Elite bring a mix of classic American styling, modern engineering, and advanced rider assistance systems, with a global focus that includes markets like India.

At the heart of both models is the PowerPlus 112 engine — a liquid-cooled V-twin producing 124 bhp and 181 Nm of torque. This motor, which has already proven its capabilities in competitive bagger racing, is designed for consistent power delivery and smooth acceleration across all gears.

Indian Challenger Elite and Pursuit Elite: Design and colours

The Indian Challenger Elite pays tribute to Gene “Alabama Flash" Walker, an early 20th-century racer who set a land-speed record on an Indian PowerPlus in 1920. Its standout design features a tri-tone paint scheme combining Black Candy, Red Candy, and Crystal White Pearl Satin, finished with hand-painted fades and exclusive badging. Each unit is individually numbered and includes a tribute to Walker’s historic race bike.

The Indian Pursuit Elite draws its styling from the 1916 PowerPlus motorcycles that were supplied to the U.S. Army. It comes in Black Candy and Black Forest Candy shades with hand-painted Championship Gold accents, along with custom badging and numbering for each unit.

Indian Challenger Elite and the Indian Pursuit Elite: Features and comfort

Both motorcycles are equipped with premium hardware, including inverted front forks, dual radial Brembo brakes, precision-machined alloy wheels, and Metzeler Cruisetec tyres for confident handling. LED lighting, adjustable windshields, and custom floorboards are standard. The Challenger Elite offers over 68 litres of storage, while the Pursuit Elite has more than 140 litres, making both models well-suited for long-distance touring. The Pursuit Elite also features added comforts such as a stitched, heated seat and heated grips, designed for all-weather riding.

Indian Challenger Elite and the Indian Pursuit Elite: Technology and connectivity

Indian Motorcycle has integrated its ‘RIDE COMMAND’ infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, supporting Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, GPS navigation, and real-time vehicle information. Both models offer a 400-watt premium audio system with adaptive equalisation to ensure sound clarity even at highway speeds.

Both the motorbikes have plenty of official accessories on offer to make the bike unique.

Indian Challenger Elite and the Indian Pursuit Elite: Safety and specs

New safety and assist features include Bike Hold Control for hill starts, an Electronic Combined Braking system for balanced stopping, and warning systems for blind spots, tailgating, and rear collisions — all managed through the in-dash display.

Additionally, both motorcycles offer electronically adjustable rear suspension preload, allowing riders to adapt their bike to different load conditions directly from the touchscreen.

Indian Challenger Elite and the Indian Pursuit Elite: Availability

While Indian Motorcycle has not confirmed how many units will be allocated to the Indian market, both the Challenger Elite and Pursuit Elite are listed on the India website and expected to attract touring and cruiser enthusiasts. India-specific pricing and booking details for India will be available through official Indian Motorcycle dealerships.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2025, 11:34 AM IST
