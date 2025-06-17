2025 Honda XL750 Transalp launched in India. Here's what it gets

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the XL750 Transalp, expanding its adventure motorcycle range in the country. Priced at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram), the XL750 Transalp will be available through Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships, with deliveries set to begin in July 2025. Here are five key highlights that set this ADV apart:

The 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp features a 755cc parallel-twin cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm

1 Design The XL750 Transalp carries a dual-purpose design that balances urban sharpness with off-road ruggedness. Its aerodynamic visor and dual LED projector headlamps are directly inspired by Honda’s flagship Africa Twin. The tall stance and spoke wheels (21-inch front, 18-inch rear) give it the presence and capability expected from a serious adventure tourer. It comes in two colours: Ross White and Graphite Black.

2 Features At the centre of the cockpit is a 5-inch full-colour TFT display with improved sunlight visibility, thanks to optical bonding. It’s equipped with Honda RoadSync connectivity, allowing riders to manage navigation, calls, messages, and music using a four-way toggle switch. Additional conveniences include emergency stop signal, auto turn signal cancellation, and backlit switchgear for improved usability in low-light conditions.

3 Specs Powering the Transalp is a 755cc parallel-twin engine that produces 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the engine benefits from Throttle-by-Wire (TBW) tech, offering precise throttle control across varying terrain.

5 Hardware The XL750 Transalp uses Showa 43mm USD front forks and a Pro-Link rear monoshock, both tuned for improved damping on rough surfaces. Braking is handled by dual 310mm front discs and a 256mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS as standard—ensuring confident stopping in varied conditions.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: