2025 Honda XL750 Transalp launched in India at 10.99 lakh. Check details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the 2025 XL750 Transalp , bolstering its adventure motorcycle portfolio. Priced at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram), the XL750 Transalp will be retailed through Honda's BigWing dealerships and customer deliveries will start in July 2025.

The 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp features a 755cc parallel-twin cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp: Design

The all-new XL750 Transalp adopts a design language that balances aggressive urban styling with robust off-road practicality. Influenced by Honda's top-shelf Africa Twin, the front has been restyled with a more aerodynamic visor and dual LED projector headlamps that serve to boost both aesthetics and aerodynamics when traversing long distances. The silhouette looks slender in profile but feels significant and tall-a stature fit for all kinds of terrain.

The motorcycle is available in two colours: Ross White and Graphite Black. Each colour is sublimely suited to match the machine's go-anywhere stance, constructed by the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels.

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp: Features

In terms of equipment, the XL750 Transalp features a 5.0-inch full-colour TFT screen with improved sunlight readability, thanks to optical bonding. The display supports Honda’s RoadSync connectivity app, allowing riders to control music, calls, SMS alerts, and navigation through a four-way toggle switch on the handlebar.

Other useful features include an emergency stop signal that alerts traffic during sudden braking, auto turn signal cancellation, and backlit controls for better visibility. These features aim to improve rider safety and ease of use—especially during long tours or changing light conditions.

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp: Specs

The XL750 Transalp features a 755cc parallel-twin cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission, and assisted with Throttle-by-Wire (TBW) for smooth handling. Riders can toggle between five riding modes—Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User—each adjusting power delivery, traction control (HSTC), engine braking, and ABS settings.

The motorcycle rides on Showa 43mm upside-down forks at the front and a Pro-Link rear monoshock, both tuned for improved damping on rough terrain. Braking duties are managed by dual 310mm front discs with 2-piston calipers and a 256mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

