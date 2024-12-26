2025 Honda Unicorn launched at 1.19 lakh with new features

2025 Honda Unicorn has been launched in India at ₹1,19,481 ex-showroom. The new model will be offered in just one variant and it is now OBD2B compliant. The motorcycle now comes with a new fully digital instrument cluster and a USB Type-C to charge mobile devices.

The digital instrument cluster now shows the gear position indicator, service due indicator, Eco indicator, etc. The Unicorn will be offered in three colours - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, and Radiant Red Metallic. Apart from this, there is also a new LED headlamp with chrome elements.

What are the specifications of the 2025 Honda Unicorn?

Powering the new Honda Unicorn is a 162.71 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is now OBD2B compliant to meet the upcoming government regulations. This motor churns out 13 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 14.58 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

What are the rivals of the 2025 Honda Unicorn?

The primary rivals of the 2025 Honda Unicorn are TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar 150, Bajaj Pulsar P150, Bajaj Avenger 160 and Yamaha FZ-Fi.

(Read more: 2025 Honda SP160 with OBD2B compliance launched, prices start at ₹1.22 lakh)

The Unicorn has now been present in the Indian market for over two decades. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The 2025 Unicorn combines Honda’s proven engineering with strong USPs such as advanced features, practicality, and the updated OBD2B-compliant engine. These advancements reaffirm our commitment to offering unmatched value to our customers. The new Unicorn sets a benchmark in the premium commuter segment. We are confident it will continue to be the preferred choice for discerning riders."

With the added features, the new Unicorn should attract more buyers. Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The Honda Unicorn has always been a pioneer in India’s premium commuter segment. Over the years, it has earned the trust of millions of customers, becoming synonymous with quality, reliability, and comfort. With the launch of the new 2025 model, we are further strengthening its legacy. The new features and updates will expand the Unicorn’s appeal to a new generation of customers."

