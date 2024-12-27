2025 Honda Unicorn: Classic reliability meets modern technology

Honda has unveiled the updated Unicorn motorcycle equipped with On-Board Diagnostics 2 (OBD2) technology, meeting the latest emission norms and continuing its legacy as a reliable and practical commuter bike. Here are the five standout features of the new Honda Unicorn OBD2:

1 OBD 2 compliant engine The heart of the new Honda Unicorn is its refined 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine has been updated to comply with OBD2 standards enabling it to meet stricter emission norms. OBD2 technology monitors real-time engine performance and ensures better control over emissions. This means the motorcycle not only reduces its environmental footprint but also continues to deliver the seamless and refined performance that Honda engines are known for. Producing 12.9 bhp of power and 14 Nm of torque, the engine offers ample performance for urban commutes and highway rides alike.

2 Improved fuel-efficiency Fuel efficiency has always been a significant factor for commuters and Honda has made strides in this area with the new Unicorn. The incorporation of OBD2 ensures that the engine operates at its optimal efficiency by monitoring and regulating various parameters. Riders can expect improved mileage without compromising on performance, making it a practical choice for both short trips within the city and longer journeys.

3 Comfort oriented One of the standout attributes of the Honda Unicorn has always been its comfort. The new version continues this tradition with a design that prioritises the rider’s experience. The long-travel telescopic front suspension and mono-shock rear suspension work in tandem to absorb road imperfections, providing a smooth and stable ride. A wide, well-padded seat complements the relaxed upright riding position, reducing fatigue during extended rides. This focus on ergonomics makes the Unicorn suitable for a variety of riders, from daily commuters to those who enjoy leisurely weekend rides.

5 Safety Safety remains a critical aspect of any motorcycle and Honda has ensured that the new Unicorn is well-equipped in this regard. The bike features a single-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) which prevents wheel lock during sudden braking, significantly enhancing rider safety. In addition, the combi-brake system (CBS) ensures balanced braking by applying force to both wheels simultaneously offering greater control and stability. These features provide a reassuring sense of safety, particularly in challenging road conditions or during emergency stops.

