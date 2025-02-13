2025 Honda Shine 125: Here's a roundup of the key updates offered on the commuter

The biggest update in the 2025 Honda Shine 125 is its OBD-2B-compliant engine. The bike continues to use a 123.94 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled motor, producing 10.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The upgrade ensures that the Shine 125 meets the latest emission norms while maintaining its signature fuel efficiency and reliability.

2 Features

For the first time, the Shine 125 gets a fully digital instrument console, enhancing its modern appeal. The display provides essential information, including real-time fuel efficiency indicator, distance-to-empty, service due indicator, gear position indicator and eco indicator. These features make the Shine 125 more practical and rider-friendly in daily use.

Additionally, catering to modern commuting needs, Honda has added a USB Type-C charging port allowing riders to charge their smartphones on the go. This feature adds a layer of convenience, especially for those who rely on navigation or stay connected during long rides.