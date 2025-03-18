2025 Honda Shine 100 launched in India. Everything you must know about it

HT Auto
  • The 2025 Honda Shine 100 motorcycle continues to get power from the same engine, but the power mill has been upgraded with OBD2 compliance.
2025 Honda Shine 100
The 2025 Honda Shine 100 motorcycle continues to get power from the same engine, but the power mill has been upgraded with OBD2 compliance.
2025 Honda Shine 100
The 2025 Honda Shine 100 motorcycle continues to get power from the same engine, but the power mill has been upgraded with OBD2 compliance.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Limited has launched the 2025 Honda Shine 100 at 68,767 (ex-showroom), which comes with a plethora of updates on both the design and mechanical front. The new Honda Shine 100 comes commanding a premium of 1,867 over the old model. The 2025 Honda Shine 100 sports new colour options, new body graphics, and upgraded engine among other changes.

If you are looking to buy this popular commuter motorcycle, here are some quick facts you must know.

2025 Honda Shine 100: Design

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 gets a new Black with Orange colour scheme. This comes in place of the Black with Gold colour scheme that was available in the previous model. Other colour choices for the motorcycle include Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Grey and Black with Green.

While the motorcycle has received an updated colour palette, the basic silhouette remains unchanged. However, Honda has updated the design with some minor changes. The new Honda Shine 100 gets new graphics for the headlamp cowl, fuel tank and side fairing as well. Besides that, it gets a new badge. The wing logo of the two-wheeler manufacturer is missing in the updated SHine 100, while the side fairing now comes with the ‘Shine 100’ badge in place of the previous ‘Shine’ badge. It gets an aluminium grab rail and a single-piece seat. The 100 cc motorcycle rides on all-black alloy wheels.

2025 Honda Shine 100: Powertrain

Mechanically, the 2025 Honda Shine 100 continues to get power from the same 98.98 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. However, the engine has been updated with OBD2 compliance. Paired with a four-speed gearbox, this engine is capable of churning out 7.28 bhp peak power at 7,500 rpm and 8.04 Nm of maximum torque at 5,000 rpm.

2025 Honda Shine 100: Hardware

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 gets drum brakes at both ends for braking purposes with a Combi Braking System (CBS). For suspension duty, the Shine 100 comes with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2025, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Shine Honda Shine 100 Shine 100

