2025 Honda Dio 125 launched at 96,749, gets new features

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 Dio in the Indian market. The updated scooter comes with cosmetic changes, an OBD2-compliant engine and new features. The 2025 Honda Dio will be sold in two variants - DLX and H-Smart. They are priced at ₹96,749 and ₹1,02,144. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the features of the 2025 Honda Dio?

The 2025 Honda Dio now comes with a new 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster. It now shows mileage indicators, trip meter, Eco indicator, and range (distance to empty. There is also Honda RoadSync app support that enables functions like navigation and call/message alerts, allowing riders to stay connected while on the move. Apart from this, there is also a smart key and a USB Type C port to charge mobile devices.

What are the colour options of the 2025 Honda Dio?

The 2025 Honda Dio will be offered in five colour options - Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Sports Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red.

What are the engine specifications of the 2025 Honda Dio?

The 2025 Honda Dio is powered by a 123.92 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled and fuel-injected. It puts out 8.19 bhp and 10.5 Nm. There is also an idling start/stop system that helps in reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Also Read : Honda CB300R recalled in India over faulty headlamp unit

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are ecstatic to introduce the new OBD2B version of Dio 125 – a scooter that has resonated with young India for years. With its refreshed graphics, advanced TFT display, and enhanced connectivity features, the new Dio 125 is designed to meet the evolving aspirations of today’s customers. True to its tagline, ‘Dio Wanna Have Fun?’, this moto scooter has always been a popular choice among India's younger generation, and this update will further strengthen its position in the segment."

Introducing the OBD2B Dio 125, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “For over 21 years, the Dio has been an iconic name in the Indian market, standing as a symbol of style, performance, and trust. It has consistently been the first choice for customers looking for a trendy and reliable moto-scooter. With the launch of the new OBD2B Dio 125, we are excited to take forward its iconic legacy, keeping the core concept of moto-scooter intact, with added value and excitement for our customers."

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: