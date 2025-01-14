2025 Honda Dio 110 launched with OBD-2B compliance, prices start at 74,930

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has been updating its two-wheeler range for the new model year and the Dio 110 scooter is the latest offering to undergo the upgrade. The 2025 Honda Dio 110 now meets the OBD-2B compliance norms and also gets feature upgrades keeping the model fresh against rivals. The 2025 Honda Dio is priced at ₹74,930 for the STD variant, while the top-spec DLX variant is priced at ₹85,648. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

2025 Honda Dio 110: What’s Changed?

The 2025 Dio 110 now meets the latest emission standards that will be implemented soon. Power continues to come from the same 109.51cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine that is now OBD2B compliant. The motor produces 7.8 bhp and 9.03 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. The model also gets an Idling stop to improve fuel efficiency on the scooter.

The new Dio gets a TFT display that comes with a host of real-time information including mileage, trip meters, distance to empty, and more

Speaking about the new Honda Dio, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO - HMSI, said, “The Dio has always been synonymous with youthful energy and innovation. With the launch of the 2025 Dio, we aim to redefine the scooter experience by integrating modern technology, enhanced performance, and Eco-friendly compliance keeping the core concept of moto scooter intact. We are confident that the new Dio will continue to lead as the preferred scooter of choice for India's vibrant youth."

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing - HMSI, added, “At Honda, our aim is to provide mobility solutions that enhance the lives of our customers. The 2025 Dio represents the perfect fusion of innovation, style, and technology. Its OBD2B-compliant engine not only meets the latest emission norms but also ensures exceptional performance and fuel efficiency. True to its tagline, ‘Dio Wanna Have Fun’, this moto scooter is more than just a ride – it’s an expression of energy & styles, one that resonates with the aspirations of India's younger generation."

The 2025 Honda Dio 110 is now available at HMSI dealerships across India

2025 Honda Dio: New Features

The new Dio 110 also comes with a 4.2-inch TFT digital instrument console with mileage indicators, trip meter, Eco indicator and distance-to-empty range display. The 110 cc scooter is also equipped with a USB Type-C charging port for additional convenience.

There are no visual changes to the 2025 Honda Dio 110, which continues to run on alloy wheels on the top-spec DLX variant. The petrol-powered scooter continues to get the sporty looks and comes with five colour options - Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Igneous Black with Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Marvel Blue, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic. The new Dio is now available at HMSI dealerships across the country.

