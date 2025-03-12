2025 Honda CBR250RR launched in Japan. Will it come to India?

2025 Honda CBR250RR has been launched in the Japanese market. The bike is available in a single variant. The motorcycle is available in three colour schemes - There is a new Matte Bullet Silver which costs JPY 902,000 (approximately ₹5.34 lakh) while the Pearl Glare White which is also new for 2025 and the Grand Prix Red are priced at JPY 940,500 (approximately ₹5.56 lakh). Honda will not be bringing the CBR250RR to the Indian market because such motorcycles sell in very low volume and it would not be worth it for Honda to go through all the hassle.

The Matte Bullet Silver is finished in matte grey with white underbelly along with white and blue decals. The Pearl Glare White colour is painted in white along with red and purple graphics. This colour scheme is a throwback to the colour scheme of the 1994 Honda CBR250RR. The Grand Prix Red is inspired by Honda's iconic MotoGP colour scheme.

What powers the Honda CBR250RR?

Honda CBR250RR uses a 249.7 cc parallel-twin unit that is liquid-cooled and uses a DOHC setup. It puts out 41.56 bhp of max power at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 25 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch. What is impressive is that Honda offers a bi-directional quickshifter.

Also Read : 2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes

What are the underpinnings of the Honda CBR250RR?

Honda CBR250RR uses a diamond-type frame that is suspended by 41 mm Showa upside down forks in the front and a 5-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels on offer with the front tyre measuring 110/70 whereas the rear one measures 140/70. Braking duties are performed by a disc at both ends. In the front, there are twin-piston calipers whereas, at the rear, there is a single-piston caliper.

What is the weight and seat height of the Honda CBR250RR?

Honda CBR250RR weighs 169 kg and has a seat height of 790 mm which is quite accessible.

What are the features of the Honda CBR250RR?

Honda CBR250RR comes with all-LED lighting along with hazard lamps and an LCD instrument cluster. There is also ride-by-wire on offer that enables three riding modes - Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: