2025 Honda CB750 Hornet lands in India: What you should know

The 2025 Honda CB750 Hornet has been launched in India, and the naked streetfighter has been priced at ₹8,59,500 (ex-showroom). The bike is available only at BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships, and bookings are now open with deliveries to commence in June 2025.

The Honda CB750 Hornet shares its engine with the XL750 Transalp and gets a range of updates for 2025.

The 2025 CB750 Hornet continues to share its heart with the XL750 Transalp, carrying over its 755 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine, while remaining true to the Hornet design DNA. The MY25 update has brought a facelift to the middleweight naked, replacing the original headlamp unit with a new dual-projector headlamp. The updates further include a new TFT screen, revised suspension settings, and an overall sharper look. With deliveries right around the corner, here is everything that you need to know about the 2025 Honda CB750 Hornet:

Honda CB750 Hornet: Design

The CB750 features a new dual-LED headlamp unit flanked on either end by muscular tank shrouds that bring a sharp look.

The 2025 CB750 Hornet gets a revamped design with a new dual-LED projector headlamp that replaces the original unit. The tank and seat area is made narrow with muscular shrouds flanking on either side, bringing a sharp and aggressive look that remains ergonomic. The CB750 Hornet will be available in two bold colour schemes – Matte Pearl Glare White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

Honda CB750 Hornet: Features

The MY25 update brings a new colour-TFT display for the CB750 Hornet, and this five-inch unit gets a revised menu design. Operated by the four-way toggle on the left-hand side switchgear, the customisable display features Honda RoadSync connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, and media controls. The bike further features an illuminated switchgear, Honda Selectable Torque Control, an emergency stop signal, and four riding modes – Sport, Standard, Rain, and customisable User mode.

Honda CB750 Hornet: Engine and performance

The CB750 Hornet is powered by the same 755 cc parallel-twin that drives the XL750 Transalp, making 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm of torque.

The CB750 Hornet is powered by a 755 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. This 8-valve motor features a 270-degree crank that has an uneven firing sequence to bring a distinctive pulse. With this powerplant, the CB750 Hornet makes 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, topping out at 205 kmph.

Honda CB750 Hornet: Hardware

Built around a diamond frame, the Honda CB750 Hornet is fitted with a Showa SFF-BPTM inverted fork at the front and a monoshock damper paired with a Pro-Link swingarm at the rear. This ensures ride comfort across a range of speeds and road conditions. Riding on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, the bike is equipped with 296 mm dual front disc brakes and a 240 mm rear disc, which are supported with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Honda CB750 Hornet: Rivals

The CB750 Hornet is nearly uncontested within its class and price bracket, with the closest competition coming from the Triumph Trident 660 and Honda’s own CB650R. However, both of these middleweight options feature smaller capacity engines.

