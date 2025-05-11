2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R, its updated middleweight motorcycles for the Indian market. Both models now come equipped with Honda’s new E-Clutch technology, which allows gear shifts without using the clutch lever. This system, already available in international markets, is being offered in India for the first time.
Along with the E-Clutch, the motorcycles continue to offer the same 649 cc inline-four engine and familiar hardware. The CB650R retains its neo-retro look, while the CBR650R brings a full-faired, sportier design. Here's a breakdown of the key aspects of both bikes, including design, specifications, features, pricing, and equipment.
The CB650R continues to embrace Honda’s neo-retro design philosophy. It features a minimalist yet muscular aesthetic with a round LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, exposed steel frame, and clean body lines. It's available in two sharp colour schemes: Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.
In contrast, the CBR650R goes the full sportbike route. Inspired by the litre-class Fireblade, it gets a sharp full-fairing design with twin LED headlamps. The bike looks track-ready even when standing still and comes in Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.
Both motorcycles are powered by the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine. The motor churns out 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm, providing strong mid-range and top-end performance. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, but the highlight this year is the addition of Honda’s new E-Clutch system.
The headline feature for 2025 is Honda’s revolutionary E-Clutch system—making its Indian debut. This clutch-by-wire tech allows riders to shift gears, start, and stop without using the clutch lever. Think of it as a hybrid between a quickshifter and a traditional clutch system, also allowing manual override via the lever. The system adds about 2.8 kg to the bike’s weight but significantly enhances convenience and ease of use.
Additional tech includes a 5-inch full-colour TFT display paired with the Honda RoadSync app for smartphone connectivity, navigation, calls, and messages via Bluetooth. The CBR650R also comes equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), offering added traction control.
On the hardware front, both bikes share a premium suspension setup. They come equipped with Showa 41 mm Separate Function Fork - Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD front forks and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload. Braking is handled by twin 310 mm floating discs with radial calipers up front and a 240 mm rear disc, all supported by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety and control.
The 2025 CB650R is priced at ₹9.60 lakh, while the faired CBR650R comes in at ₹10.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The E-Clutch variant commands a premium of approximately ₹40,000 over the standard manual versions. Bookings for both models are now open at Honda BigWing dealerships across India.
