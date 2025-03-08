2025 Honda CB350 range launched in India with new colours, prices start at 2 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 CB350 range, comprising the CB350 H’ness, CB350, and CB350RS models. The modern-classic lineup gets an updated engine to meet the OBD-2B compliance requirements, while Honda has also introduced new colour options for a refreshed look. The 2025 Honda CB350 range starts from ₹2 lakh, going up to ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is sold via the premium Big Wing dealerships.

2025 Honda CB350 H’ness: What’s New?

The 2025 CB350 H’ness gets new colour options across its three variants. The DLX trim is now available in Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. The DLX Pro gets the two colours and an additional Rebel Red Metallic colour scheme. Lastly, the DLX Pro Chrome variant offers three colours - Athletic Metallic Blue, Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black.

The 2025 Honda CB350 H’ness is priced from ₹ 2.11 lakh, going up to ₹ 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

There are no design changes to the modern classic, while power comes from the same 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that now meets the OBD-2B norms. Power stays the same at 20.7 bhp, while torque has gone up marginally to 30 Nm from the previous 29.4 Nm. The motor continues to be paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear handle suspension duties. The 2025 Honda CB350 H’ness is priced from ₹2.11 lakh, going up to ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2025 Honda CB350: What’s New?

The old-school classic-styled 2025 CB350 gets new colours across both the DLX and DLX Pro variants - Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Marshal Green Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Mat Crust Metallic, and Precious Red Metallic. The DLX Pro trim further adds chrome panels and different coloured seats for a more distinctive look.

The 2025 Honda CB350 prices start from ₹ 2 lakh, going up to ₹ 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Powering the 2025 Honda CB350 is the familiar 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor with OBD-2B compliance. The engine produces 20.7 bhp, while peak torque remains the same at 29.4 Nm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. Other cycle parts include telescopic front forks and rear twin shocks, disc brakes at either end, and 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheels. Prices start from ₹2 lakh, going up to ₹2.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2025 Honda CB350RS price start at ₹ 2.16 lakh, going up to ₹ 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

2025 Honda CB350RS: What’s New?

The 2025 CB350RS is a scrambler-styled offering and gets new colour options too. The DLX variant gets the Pearl Deep Ground Grey (New) and Pearl Igneous Black (New) paint schemes, while the DLX Pro trim gets the Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Rebel Red Metallic (New) colour options. There are no design changes to the motorcycle that offer a sportier vibe over its siblings.

Powering the 2025 Honda CB350RS is the OBD-2B-compliant 348 cc engine tuned for 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets a single seat, all-LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument console, and more as part of the upgrade. It’s also about 1 kg lighter than the CB350 H’ness. The updated Honda CB350RS prices start at ₹2.16 lakh, going up to ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

