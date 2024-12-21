2025 Honda Activa 125 launched with OBD2B compliance, prices start at 94,422

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 Activa 125 bringing subtle refresh along with OBD2B compliance to the scooter. The 2025 Honda Activa 125 is priced from ₹94,922 for the DLX variant, going up to ₹97,146 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the H-Smart variant.

2025 Honda Activa 125: What's New

The 2025 Activa 125 gets a new 4.2-inch TCT dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity. The new unit is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app bringing features like navigation and call/message alerts, while there's a USB Type-C charging port.

Speaking about the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “We are happy to announce the new OBD2B-compliant Activa 125. The introduction of this updated model demonstrates our commitment to customer satisfaction. With advanced features like TFT display & Bluetooth connectivity via Honda RoadSync app in the 125cc scooter segment, we aim to redefine the riding experience for customers. We are confident that it will set benchmark in its segment."

Commenting on the announcement, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “The Activa 125 has been a preferred choice for customers and its latest upgrade is designed to further enhance the convenience and style quotient. By integrating smart connectivity features like Bluetooth, navigation, and USB Type-C charging port, we are addressing the evolving needs of today’s riders. With vibrant new colours and advanced technology, the new Activa 125 is all-set to appeal prospective buyers and rule the segment."

2025 Honda Activa 125 Colours

Visually, the Activa 125 retains the same design and gets brown-coloured seats and inner panels. It's available in multiple colours including Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Precious White.

2025 Honda Activa 125: Specifications

Power on the 2025 Honda Activa 125 comes from the upgraded 123.92 cc, single-cylinder engine that is now OBD2B compliant. The motor produces 8.3 bhp and 10.15 Nm of peak torque. The motor alo comes with idling stop system with improved fuel efficiency.

