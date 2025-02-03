2025 Hero XPulse 210: Base or Top? Which variant will you pick

The Hero XPulse 210 was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The adventure motorcycle is available across two variants - Base and Top, priced at ₹1.75 lakh and ₹1.85 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, with a pricedifference of ₹10,000, both the variants of the Hero XPulse 210 feature the same design along with same hardware setup and performance figures.

Powering the new Hero XPulse 210 is a new 210 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 24.6 bhp of max power and a peak torque ou

The adventure motorcycle ispowered bya 210 cc liquid-cooled engineof the single-cylinder that churns out 24.6 bhp peak power and max torque at20.7 Nm.The transmissiontaskiscarriedoutbythesix-speed gearbox. Here’s a quick look at what sets both the variants apart from one another.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2025: Hero XPulse 210 launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Hero Xpulse 210: Base trim

The more affordable version of the Hero Xpulse 210, is priced ₹10,000 lower than the top model at RS 1,75,800. The base variant of the Hero Xpulse 210 misses out on all the accessories that come available with the top trim. It gets an LCD instrument cluster without any smartphone connectivity. The base model also comes with single-channel ABS unlike the top variant's dual-channel ABS and three different settings for the same. It weighs 168 kg compared to the top trim's 170 kg.

Hero Xpulse 210: Top trim

The Hero Xpulse 210 top trim comes as a fully loaded variant. It gets a 4.2-inch TFT display at the instrument cluster, which gets smartphone connectivity. This display shows turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and more. Also, this variant comes with a transparent windscreen, knuckle guards, and a luggage rack. Weighing at 170 kg, the top trim of the adventure bike is available in two different colour choices - Azure Blue and Alpine Silver.

Also Read : 2025 Hero XPulse 210 to debut in India this month: Key highlights you need to know

Role played by Hero Xpulse 210

Hero MotoCorp is looking tostrengthen its premiumportfolio of two-wheelers and the newly launched Xpulse 210 isanimportantpart of that strategy. The Xpulse 210 sitsabove the Hero Xpulse 200 4V in the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's product portfolio.The Hero Xpulse 210 is expected to increase the salesfiguresof the automaker in the coming months.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: