2025 Hero Karizma XMR: Here is what the standard and the Combat variants have on offer

Hero MotoCorp has officially launched the 2025 Karizma XMR in India, and it comes with several exciting upgrades along with two new variants to keep things fresh. Aimed at motorcycle enthusiasts who want a blend of sporty performance and modern tech, the 2025 model builds on the strong foundation of its predecessor. Here are five key highlights that make the updated Karizma XMR worth checking out:

1 Hero has expanded the Karizma XMR lineup by introducing two new variants. The top-end variant is priced at ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom), while the visually striking Combat Edition comes in at ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The base variant continues to be available at ₹1.81 lakh. This expanded range offers buyers more choices depending on their budget and preferences.

2 One of the most notable upgrades for 2025 is the addition of a new TFT instrument cluster. This advanced console supports Bluetooth connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, music and call notifications, battery status monitoring, and seamless smartphone pairing. It adds a modern and premium touch to the rider’s cockpit experience.

3 To improve handling and overall ride quality, Hero has equipped the top-end variant and the Combat Edition with upside-down (USD) front forks. These not only provide better stability and feedback at high speeds but also enhance the bike’s visual appeal, giving it a more aggressive and premium look.

5 Mechanically, the 2025 Karizma XMR remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 210cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces 25 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and features a slip-and-assist clutch for smoother gearshifts. Underneath, the steel trellis frame and rectangular swingarm provide a solid foundation. Braking is handled by a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, both petal-type, with dual-channel ABS ensuring safety. The bike runs on 17-inch alloy wheels with tyres measuring 100/80 at the front and 140/70 at the rear.

