2025 Hero Glamour X launched at 89,999, packed with features. Take a look…

Hero Motocorp has launched the 2025 Glamour X starting at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom). The all-new Hero Glamour X gets a design refresh along with world-first and four segment-first features. The Glamour X will be offered in two different variants, including Drum and Disc. The Disc brake variant of the motorbike has been priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), and bookings commence on August 20.

Hero has designed the motorbike keeping in mind four things, namely, style, technology, comfort and performance. One of the fastest-growing segments in India is the 125cc segment, which grew by 19 per cent with over 3.6 lakh units sold annually. Hero has three products in the segment already, including the Super Splendor XTEC, the Glamour and the Xtreme 125R.

What are design highlights of the 2025 Hero Glamour X?

The new Hero Glamour X comes with a refreshed look, highlighted by an H-shaped LED headlamp and tail lamp, along with LED turn indicators. Wider nylon handlebar grips and improved pillion seating further enhance practicality and rider comfort. The bike offers a relaxed upright riding stance, aided by a wide handlebar and slightly forward-set footpegs. With a 790 mm seat height and 170 mm ground clearance, it ensures ease of handling for city and highway rides.

What features does the 2025 Hero Glamour X get?

The Glamour X is equipped with ride-by-wire technology, an electronic throttle body, and even cruise control, while retaining a kick-start option that many modern bikes lack. It also includes a panic brake alert for emergencies and an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the instrument cluster’s theme.

The coloured LCD offers over 60 features, including turn-by-turn navigation, ride mode selection, gear position indicator, distance-to-empty, i3s on/off indicator, date and time, and cruise mode status, making it one of the most feature-rich bikes in its segment. Adding to convenience, the Glamour X offers underseat storage that can fit two mobile phones, a tool kit, and a first-aid kit. It also comes with a 2A Type-C USB charging port for fast smartphone charging on the go.

How much performance does the 2025 Hero Glamour X offer?

Power comes from the advanced Sprint-EBT 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine with fuel injection, producing 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. A balancer shaft and silent cam chain help reduce vibrations, ensuring smoothness. Hero has also optimised cam profiles and gear ratios for better throttle response.

The bike offers three riding modes: Eco for efficiency, Power for spirited riding, and Road for everyday balance. A bass-rich exhaust note adds a big-bike character, while Hero’s AERA Tech further improves throttle precision and refinement. Riders also get the convenience of both a self-start and a reliable kick-start option, a rare feature in modern motorcycles.

Which colours are available on the 2025 Hero Glamour X?

The bike is offered in five colours. The drum brake variant is available in Matt Magnetic Silver and Candy Blazing Red, while the disc brake variant comes in Metallic Nexus Blue, Black Teal Blue, and Black Pearl Red.

