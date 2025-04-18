2025 Hero Glamour and Super Splendor XTEC: Here are five things that have changed

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hero MotoCorp has refreshed two of its best-selling commuter motorcycles – the 2025 Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour – with updated engines that now comply with the stricter OBD2B emission norms. While the overall design and mechanical layout of both models remain largely unchanged, these updates aim to ensure smoother performance, better diagnostics, and eco-friendly riding, without compromising on everyday usability or affordability.
These upgrades come shortly after Hero updated its Splendor Plus and Passion Plus models with the same compliance. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new with the 2025 Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour.
At the heart of both bikes is a 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, tuned to meet OBD2B (On-Board Diagnostics 2nd Generation, Phase B) norms. This means better onboard monitoring of emissions and engine performance, ensuring faster fault detection and reduced environmental impact.
The Super Splendor XTEC delivers 10.8 hp and 10.6 Nm, paired to a 4-speed gearbox, offering smooth and linear power delivery ideal for daily traffic conditions. Meanwhile, the Glamour produces slightly less power at 10 hp and 10.4 Nm but makes up for it with a 5-speed gearbox, which aids in higher gear flexibility and improved fuel efficiency, especially during highway rides.
Both motorcycles retain their practical commuter-focused styling, with thoughtful touches tailored to different rider preferences. The Super Splendor XTEC focuses on simplicity and utility, with an upright riding posture, comfortable seat, and a clean, mature look. On the other hand, the Glamour embraces a sportier personality with sharper tank extensions, stylish body graphics and a slightly more youthful, aggressive stance.
Hero has introduced fresh colour schemes that help riders express their individuality while keeping the classic commuter silhouette intact. The Super Splendor XTEC is available in Matt Nexus Blue, Matt Grey, Gloss Black, and Candy Blazing Red. The Glamour comes in Candy Blazing Red, Black Metallic Silver, Techno Blue Matt Black, and a special Black-Sports Red colour exclusively for the drum brake variant.
Despite being budget-friendly, both bikes now come with useful tech features to enhance everyday riding. LED headlamps offer better visibility and a more modern look. The all-digital instrument console displays speed, fuel level, real-time mileage, and fuel efficiency. Bluetooth connectivity adds call and SMS alerts to the mix, helping riders stay connected without being distracted. A USB charging port is also included for on-the-go device charging.
Due to the OBD2B upgrades, both models have seen a modest price hike of around ₹2,000. However, they continue to be competitively priced within the 125cc commuter segment. The Super Splendor XTEC is priced at ₹88,128 for the drum brake version and ₹90,028 (both ex-showroom) for the disc brake version. The Glamour is priced between ₹84,698 and ₹90,698 (both ex-showroom), depending on the variant.
