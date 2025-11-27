2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 and V2 S launched in India at 17.50 lakh

Ducati has launched the new Streetfighter V2 at a starting price of ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing the new V2 engine to the sub-litre class naked monster. Derived from the Panigale V2 supersports and reinterpreted as a lighter, stripped-down motorcycle for the streets, the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 arrives with its characteristic sharp design, sophisticated electronics, and a new-generation twin-cylinder engine aimed at riders seeking both track-ready capability and daily usability.

The Streetfighter V2 is offered in two variants, the standard Streetfighter V2 and the higher-spec Streetfighter V2 S, priced at ₹17.50 lakh and ₹19.48 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, India). Both are available in the Ducati Red colour scheme across Ducati dealerships nationwide with immediate effect. The variants differ primarily through their suspension setup and performance equipment, with the S featuring electronically controlled Öhlins components, a lithium-ion battery, and additional performance aids including Ducati Power Launch.

Category Streetfighter V2 Streetfighter V2 S Engine 890 cc, 90° V2, Euro5+ 890 cc, 90° V2, Euro5+ Power 120 hp @ 10,750 rpm 120 hp @ 10,750 rpm Torque 93.3 Nm @ 8,250 rpm 93.3 Nm @ 8,250 rpm Transmission 6-speed with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 6-speed with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 Dry Weight 178 kg 175 kg (Li-ion battery) Frame Monocoque with engine as stressed member Monocoque with engine as stressed member Front Suspension Fully adjustable Marzocchi fork Öhlins NIX-30 (Electronic) Rear Suspension Adjustable Kayaba shock Öhlins shock with EC Brakes Brembo M50 monobloc, 320 mm front discs Brembo M50 monobloc, 320 mm front discs Tyres Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV (120/70 F, 190/55 R) Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV (120/70 F, 190/55 R) Electronics Cornering ABS, DTC, DWC, EBC, 6-axis IMU Cornering ABS, DTC, DWC, EBC, DPL, 6-axis IMU Riding Modes Race, Sport, Road, Wet Race, Sport, Road, Wet Display 5-inch TFT 5-inch TFT Colour Ducati Red Ducati Red Price (Ex-showroom India) ₹ 17.50 lakh ₹ 19.48 lakh

Design & ergonomics

The Streetfighter V2 brings the distinctive forward-biased stance and comes with a sharp front section featuring full-LED headlamps and DRLs. The tail section closely resembles the Panigale V2’s design. The bike rides on lightweight, six-spoke alloy wheels finished in gloss black.

The Streetfighter gets a variable-section aluminium handlebar instead of the clip-ons on the Panigale V2 to reduce fatigue in daily use, while adjustable levers and optimised footpeg positioning support an aggressive, yet upright riding posture.

All-new V2 engine

The new 890 cc V2 engine makes 120 bhp and 93.3 Nm of torque in the 2025 Streetfighter V2, ditching desmodronic valves for conventionally sprung valves

The Streetfighter V2 is powered by the newly developed 890 cc Euro5+ compliant 90-degree V2 engine. Weighing in at 54.4 kg, this is the lightest twin-cylinder motor Ducati has ever built, and it makes 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The V2 offers strong mid-range torque with more than 70 per cent available from just 3,000 rpm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, while the second-generation Ducati Quick Shift system supports faster and more precise shifting. For those looking to hit the track, a racing exhaust is available as an official accessory, raising max power to 126 hp and shaving off 4.5 kg in overall mass.

The engine is employed as the stressed member of a lightweight monocoque frame, resulting in a 175 kg dry weight in the top-spec S trim and 178 kg in the standard model. The swingarm design has been derived from the Panigale V4 and offers more lateral rigidity for improved high-speed handling.

The standard Streetfighter V2 employs a fully adjustable Marzocchi front fork with a Kayaba rear shock absorber, while the Streetfighter V2 S gets fully adjustable Öhlins NIX-30 fork and Öhlins shock absorber with electronic control. Braking is managed by Brembo M50 monobloc calipers and 320 mm front discs, complemented by Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres sized 120/70 front and 190/55 rear.

Rider aids

Ducati has built the Streetfighter V2’s entire electronics suite around a 6-axis IMU for real-time adaptability. Rider aids includes cornering ABS with slide-by-brake, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. The bike further offers four riding modes, Race, Sport, Road, and Wet, configurable through a 5-inch TFT display with variable themes.

Price & availability

Deliveries for both variants will commence immediately across Ducati dealerships in India. The standard Streetfighter V2 is priced at ₹17,50,200 (ex-showroom), while the Streetfighter V2 S retails at ₹19,48,900 (ex-showroom).

