2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark launched in India, priced at 9.97 lakh

Ducati has expanded the Scrambler family in India with the 2025 Scrambler Icon Dark. The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark is priced at ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing a new black-themed iteration of the brand’s popular offering. The new offering is now the most accessible Scrambler in the lineup and is about ₹94,000 more affordable than the Scrambler Icon.

Speaking about the new offering, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, “As a passionate Ducati enthusiast myself, I am enthralled to bring the new 2025 Scrambler Icon Dark to our Indian customers. The Scrambler Family holds a special place in the hearts of Indian riding community, and the Icon Dark perfectly embodies the spirit of freedom and minimalist style that defines the Scrambler experience. We anticipate welcoming even more Ducati enthusiasts to the Land of Joy with this exceptional Scrambler."

