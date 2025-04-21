2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle launched in India at 12.60 lakh. Check details

The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle has been launched in India starting at ₹12.60 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle is now available in Ducati dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other cities.

The new Full Throttle version comes with new styling, reworked ergonomics, and a well-known 803 cc engine, targeted towards riders seeking a more performance-focused variant of the Scrambler.

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle: Design

The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle is distinguished by its aggressive black and bronze paint job that exudes flat track racing attitude. Bronze wheels and aggressive side number plates provide added visual pop, and a low variable cross-section handlebar adds to the aggressive nature of the bike.

Ducati has refined the bike's body with a sculpted rear section and a more horizontal, yet still supportive, seat. In addition to bettering its appearance, Ducati claims that these refinements also advance rider comfort and control, qualifying it as an excellent partner for both urban travels and highway journeys.

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle: Specs

Mechanically, Full Throttle is still driven by an air-cooled 803 cc L-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine generates 71.87 bhp and a torque of 65.2 Nm. The addition of a Quick Shift Up/Down system provides for clutchless shifting, now fitted as standard to the model.

The chassis is still light, ensuring both urban responsiveness and highway stability. The seat height is 795 mm and appropriate for a broad category of riders.

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle: Features

In terms of equipment, the motorcycle gets a 4.3-inch TFT display for instrumentation and supports the Ducati Multimedia System for basic connectivity functions. Ride-by-Wire technology introduces two riding modes—Road and Sport—that adjust throttle response.

Other features include dual exhaust tips, LED lighting, and adjustable controls. Various components have been borrowed from the older generation, with some refinement to enhance usability.

For safety, the Full Throttle is also fitted with Cornering ABS and Ducati Traction Control. The traction control system has four levels of adjustment and can be turned off completely.

