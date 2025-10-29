2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and V2 S launched in India, priced from 19.11 lakh

Ducati India has launched the 2025 Panigale V2 and V2 S sports bikes in India, following the launch of the new Multistrada V2 with the flagship models from the Italian middleweight V-twin family. The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 has been launched at ₹19.11 lakh (ex-showroom), while the higher-spec V2 S gets listed at ₹21.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Touted as the first supersport from the Italian company to be “designed from scratch," Panigale V2 gets a generational update for the 2025 model year, bringing both cosmetic and feature changes alongside the new 890 cc V2 engine. Derived from the flag-bearing Panigale V4, the design has been tweaked for the more compact power unit. This makes for an even lesser front load with more lateral dynamics, reflected in the side fairing design.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2 / V2 S: At a glance

Category 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 / V2 S Launch Year 2025 Price (Ex-showroom, India) ₹ 19.11 lakh (Panigale V2), ₹ 21.09 lakh (Panigale V2 S) Engine 890 cc 90° V-twin, liquid-cooled Power Output 120 bhp @ 10,250 rpm Torque 93.3 Nm @ 8,250 rpm Transmission 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Chassis Cast aluminium monocoque frame using engine as stressed member Front Suspension 43 mm Marzocchi USD forks (V2) / Öhlins NIX 30 forks (V2 S), both fully adjustable Rear Suspension Kayaba monoshock (V2) / Öhlins monoshock (V2 S), fully adjustable Brakes (Front / Rear) 320 mm twin discs with Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers / 245 mm rear disc, 2-piston caliper Swingarm Type Double-sided aluminium Kerb Weight 179 kg (V2) / 176 kg (V2 S) Frame Weight 4 kg Riding Aids Multiple ride modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and engine brake control (expected) Global Price (Approx.) $15,995 (V2) / $18,995 (V2 S) Expected India Availability 2025

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Design updates

Ducati says the new Panigale V2 is the first supersport from the company to ever be designed from the ground up

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 continues to bear the characteristic twin-LED headlamp setup, which grows sharper with the latest update. The silhouette remains as aggressive as ever, defined by its sleek lines that lead to a sculpted fuel tank and an upswept tail section. The rear-end features new LED taillights with a mean-looking 2-1-2 underseat exhaust hanging below.

The riding triangle benefits from better ergonomics reflected in the seat and tank design, as well as the tweaked footpeg positioning. Ducati has further added new air ducts in the side fairings, which direct cool air to the rider’s legs for heat dissipation.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Electronics

Ducati has updated the Panigale V2’s tech suite, which now centres on the new 5-inch TFT dash with three display themes. The new console enables riders to make real-time adjustments to systems and rider aids such as the 3-level Race Cornering ABS, wheelie control, 8-level traction control, and engine brake control. The supersport further features 4 riding modes (Race, Sport, Road and Wet) and 3 pre-set power modes (High, Medium and Low), with power limited to 95 hp in Low Mode.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: New V2 powerplant

The 2025 Panigale V2 is powered by a new 890 cc V-twin engine that delivers 120 bhp and 93.3 Nm of torque

The 2025 Panigale V2 derives its power from the new 890 cc, liquid-cooled 90-degree V-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0 fitted as standard. This unit ditches desmodronic valves in favour of conventional valve springs like the Granturismo V4. With this, the supersport delivers 120 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm.

While it makes 35 bhp less than the outgoing model, Ducati claims this is the lightest twin-cylinder the company has ever built, weighing 9.4 kg lighter than the older Superquadro unit and 5.8 kg less than the Testastretta engine used in other V-twin Ducatis. This makes for a kerb weight that is 17 kg less than the outgoing model, allowing for similar lap times and better overall riding dynamics.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Chassis and hardware

A cast aluminium monocoque structure not only employs the new engine as the stressed member but also serves as the airbox in classic Panigale fashion. This chassis weighs just 4 kg and incorporates a cast aluminium sub-frame, held up by fully adjustable 43 mm Marzocchi USD front forks and a Kayaba monoshock. The Panigale V2 S is set apart with premium fully-adjustable Öhlins units.

Ducati has replaced the classic single-sided swingarm with a double-sided unit, which makes for improved stability at corner exits and better overall riding feel. The Panigale V2 rides on new 17-inch die-cast aluminium Y-spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. Stopping power is derived from Brembo M50 monobloc calipers on twin 320 mm front discs, while the rear wheel gets a 2-piston caliper on a single 245 mm disc.

