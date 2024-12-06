2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover globally. Will it launch in India next year?

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 has just been unveiled at the Intermot trade show in Cologne, and it gets lighter while carrying more power. The mid-size adventure bike is built around the Italian brand’s latest 890 cc V-twin engine that debuted in the 2025 Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 . The new Multistrada V2 features re-jigged bodywork and has borrowed style cues from the latest V4 model revealed earlier this year in September.

Ducati touts the new Multistrada V2 as a “completely new project" that aims to combine performance with touring capability and ease of use. Available in two variants, V2 and V2 S, the bike is based on a new and lighter aluminium monocoque chassis. It brings a sharper new look with an aero-optimised design for better functionality. The standard V2 weighs 199 kg with no fuel while the V2 S variant weighs 202 kg for the same.

The Multistrada V2’s iconic front beak has been made more compact for a slimmer look. It features Panigale-inspired LED DRLs and headlamps that make the front end more aggressive. Rear tail lights have also been given a new, more compact design.

Ducati says it has redesigned the contact patches for the knees and thighs to provide the rider with better control. The bike comes with indicators integrated into the side fairings with a new air channel in between for a cleaner design and improved thermal comfort. New aerodynamic deflectors and conveyors are integrated into the V2’s bodywork to send air to the rider’s legs, dissipating heat.

2025 Ducati Multistrada V2: Engine and performance

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 is driven by the brand’s latest V2 engine which saw its debut with the 2025 Panigale V2 earlier this year. Weighing 54.4 kg, it is the lightest twin-cylinder from Ducati and has been tuned specifically for the Multistrada’s touring demands. The 890 cc V2 unit makes 113.9 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 92.1 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm.

The V2 engine features variable intake valve timing, giving it a broader range of power with a sharp low-end response. The Multistrada V2 is designed to be smooth and agile at low rpms with a larger flywheel and a dedicated gear ratio with shorter first and second gears. The sixth gear has been made longer to optimise fuel consumption and offer improved touring comfort over long distances. The new Multistrada is available with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 which has its sensor positioned directly on the gear drum.

2025 Ducati Multistrada V2: Chassis and cycle parts

The Multistrada V2 is 18 kg lighter than its predecessor and it is thanks to the new aluminium monocoque frame that promises enhanced cornering stability. The V2 S model features electronic semi-active suspension.

The twin-cylinder unit is the stressed member of the 2025 Multistrada V2’s new aluminium monocoque frame. It contributes to making the bike 18 kg lighter than its predecessor and enhances cornering stability. The chassis further incorporates a stiff, lightweight double-sided cast aluminium swingarm and a redesigned steel trellis subframe. With this, the bike comes with a slimmer tail section that is more comfortable for the rider.

The 2025 Multistrada V2 comes with new suspension and braking components. Brembo takes up braking duties with two 320 mm front discs and a single 265 mm rear disc. The top-spec V2 S variant is fitted with electronic semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension with 170 mm of front and rear wheel travel. This features varying suspension modes which are independent of the included riding modes and can be adjusted on the fly for better adaptability. The base Multistrada V2 gets fully adjustable Marzocchi USD front forks and rear shock. The bike comes riding on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres.

2025 Ducati Multistrada V2: Electronics

The new Multistrada V2 has been treated with a new five-inch colour TFT console. It gets five Ride Modes, independent Suspension Modes, cruise control and turn-by-turn navigation.

As we have come to expect from all modern Ducatis, the 2025 Multistrada V2 is treated with a broad tech suite. It comes with a new five-inch TFT colour display that brings a redesigned UI. Ducati has fitted in new handlebar controls for the Ride Modes, of which there are five: Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and a new Wet mode. These offer configurable parameters for traction control, power, anti-wheelie, and engine braking. Further electronic aids include independent Suspension Modes, cruise control, and turn-by-turn navigation.

2025 Ducati Multistrada V2: Pricing and availability

Ducati has stated that the new Multistrada V2 and V2 S will be available from January 2025. While an India launch has not been confirmed as of yet, the adventure bike is expected to reach our shores sometime next year. The previous-gen Multistrada V2 is currently sold in the country at an ex-showroom price of ₹16.35 lakh while the V2 S is sold at ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 to arrive with a slight premium over its outgoing model.

