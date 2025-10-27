Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 And V2s Arrive In India, Starting At 18.88 Lakh

2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 and V2S arrive in India, starting at 18.88 lakh

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 27 Oct 2025, 15:57 pm
Follow us on:

  • Ducati has launched the 2025 Multistrada V2 and V2 S in India, introducing weight reduction, updated electronics, and a refined twin-cylinder engine.

The Ducati Multistrada V2 and Multistrada V2S get 5 riding modes.
View Personalised Offers on
Ducati Multistrada V2
Check Offers

Ducati has launched the 2025 Multistrada V2 and V2 S in India, introducing updates in weight, handling, and technology. The model continues Ducati’s effort to refine its middleweight adventure-touring lineup, making it accessible to more riders.

The latest Multistrada V2 is 18 kg lighter than the outgoing model, with a kerb weight of 199 kg (V2) and 202 kg (V2 S) without fuel. The drop in weight results from revised chassis components, including an aluminium monocoque frame and a lighter V2 engine.

What's new in terms of the design?

Design changes include horizontally balanced bodywork, a compact rear section, and a redesigned silencer. The headlights and DRLs, styled after Ducati’s Panigale and Multistrada V4, give the bike a sharper front profile.

How does it perform on the road?

The new 890 cc V-twin engine gets variable valve timing and delivers 115 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 92 Nm at 8,250 rpm. Ducati claims that there have been improvements in tractability across the rev range. The maintenance intervals for the bike now stand at 45,000 km with checks for valve clearance.

SpecificationMultistrada V2 / V2 S
Engine Type890 cc, 90-degree, V-twin with IVT
Maximum Power115 bhp @ 10,750 rpm
Maximum Torque92 Nm @ 8,250 rpm
FrameAluminium monocoque with steel trellis subframe
Kerb Weight199 kg (V2) / 202 kg (V2 S)
Suspension (Front/Rear)45 mm Marzocchi fork & shock – mechanical (V2) / electronic (V2 S)
Tank Capacity19 litres
BrakesBrembo with dual 320 mm front discs & 265 mm rear disc
TyresPirelli Scorpion Trail II (19” front / 17” rear)

What technology and safety equipment are included?

The Multistrada V2 range features a 6-axis IMU that manages:

  • Cornering ABS
  • Ducati Traction Control (DTC)
  • Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)
  • Engine Brake Control (EBC)
  • Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0

Five riding modes, including Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and Wet, adjust power delivery and intervention levels. The V2 S adds semi-active suspension via the Ducati Skyhook System and a Minimum Preload button to lower the rear shock for easier footing. Other standard equipment includes a 5-inch TFT display, cruise control, USB charging port, and Ducati Brake Light EVO.

How does it improve comfort and usability?

Seat height has been reduced, and the ergonomics have been revised to make low-speed manoeuvring easier. Passenger comfort sees marginal gains through altered top-box and pannier positioning and optional seat heights for both occupants.

When and where is it available?

The Multistrada V2 lineup is available across Ducati dealerships in India in the following configurations:

VariantColourEx-showroom price
Multistrada V2Ducati Red 18,88,000
Multistrada V2 SDucati Red 20,99,800
Multistrada V2 SStorm Green 21,29,700

Are accessories and riding gear available?

Yes, Ducati offers a range of touring accessories, including plastic or aluminium panniers, crash bars, and centre stands. Spoked wheels are also available for riders who enjoy off-road exploration. In addition, Ducati has released dedicated riding gear and apparel designed for the Multistrada V2’s touring spirit.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2025, 15:57 pm IST
TAGS: ducati multistrada v2 multistrada v2s ducati multistrada v2 ducati multistrada v2s
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS