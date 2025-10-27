2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 and V2S arrive in India, starting at 18.88 lakh

Ducati has launched the 2025 Multistrada V2 and V2 S in India, introducing updates in weight, handling, and technology. The model continues Ducati’s effort to refine its middleweight adventure-touring lineup, making it accessible to more riders.

The latest Multistrada V2 is 18 kg lighter than the outgoing model, with a kerb weight of 199 kg (V2) and 202 kg (V2 S) without fuel. The drop in weight results from revised chassis components, including an aluminium monocoque frame and a lighter V2 engine.

What's new in terms of the design?

Design changes include horizontally balanced bodywork, a compact rear section, and a redesigned silencer. The headlights and DRLs, styled after Ducati’s Panigale and Multistrada V4, give the bike a sharper front profile.

How does it perform on the road?

The new 890 cc V-twin engine gets variable valve timing and delivers 115 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 92 Nm at 8,250 rpm. Ducati claims that there have been improvements in tractability across the rev range. The maintenance intervals for the bike now stand at 45,000 km with checks for valve clearance.

Specification Multistrada V2 / V2 S Engine Type 890 cc, 90-degree, V-twin with IVT Maximum Power 115 bhp @ 10,750 rpm Maximum Torque 92 Nm @ 8,250 rpm Frame Aluminium monocoque with steel trellis subframe Kerb Weight 199 kg (V2) / 202 kg (V2 S) Suspension (Front/Rear) 45 mm Marzocchi fork & shock – mechanical (V2) / electronic (V2 S) Tank Capacity 19 litres Brakes Brembo with dual 320 mm front discs & 265 mm rear disc Tyres Pirelli Scorpion Trail II (19” front / 17” rear)

What technology and safety equipment are included?

The Multistrada V2 range features a 6-axis IMU that manages:

Cornering ABS

Ducati Traction Control (DTC)

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)

Engine Brake Control (EBC)

Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0

Five riding modes, including Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and Wet, adjust power delivery and intervention levels. The V2 S adds semi-active suspension via the Ducati Skyhook System and a Minimum Preload button to lower the rear shock for easier footing. Other standard equipment includes a 5-inch TFT display, cruise control, USB charging port, and Ducati Brake Light EVO.

How does it improve comfort and usability?

Seat height has been reduced, and the ergonomics have been revised to make low-speed manoeuvring easier. Passenger comfort sees marginal gains through altered top-box and pannier positioning and optional seat heights for both occupants.

When and where is it available?

The Multistrada V2 lineup is available across Ducati dealerships in India in the following configurations:

Variant Colour Ex-showroom price Multistrada V2 Ducati Red ₹ 18,88,000 Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red ₹ 20,99,800 Multistrada V2 S Storm Green ₹ 21,29,700

Are accessories and riding gear available?

Yes, Ducati offers a range of touring accessories, including plastic or aluminium panniers, crash bars, and centre stands. Spoked wheels are also available for riders who enjoy off-road exploration. In addition, Ducati has released dedicated riding gear and apparel designed for the Multistrada V2’s touring spirit.

