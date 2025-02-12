2025 BMW R 18 lineup unveiled, could launch in India

BMW Motorrad has updated the R 18 lineup for 2025 in the global market. The brand has made cosmetic changes, added new features, made the engine Euro 5+ compliant and added a little more torque. The motorcycles will first go on sale in the global market and they could make their way to the Indian market later this year.

What is new with the BMW R 18?

For 2025, the R 18 gets new front and rear fenders, new side covers with pronounced contours, new design for the front forks and the muffler

Apart from this, the rear 16-inch wheel is now replaced with an 18-inch wheel with a seven double-spoke wheel design. There is also a USB C charging port to charge mobile devices. To enhance comfort, the rear shock absorber has been retuned, and the seat has been recontoured with softer padding.

BMW R 18 Classic

The Classic trim gets a new front fender from the R 18 B, the 16-inch front wheel has been replaced with a new 19-inch unit. There are also new side covers and a USB C charging socket for mobile devices.

BMW R 18 Roctane

BMW R 18 Roctane gets a new favourites button for quick access, new body covers and Option 719 Black Pearl with Dark Chrome pushrod tubes and airbox cover.

BMW R 18 Transcontinental

The R 18 Transcontinental also gets a new favorites button for quick access and as standard, it will now come with Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic with Dark Chrome pushrod tubes and airbox cover.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: