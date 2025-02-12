2025 BMW R 18 lineup unveiled, could launch in India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW Motorrad has updated the R 18 lineup for 2025 in the global market. The brand has made cosmetic changes, added new features, made the engine Euro 5+ compliant and added a little more torque. The motorcycles will first go on sale in the global market and they could make their way to the Indian market later this year.
For 2025, the R 18 gets new front and rear fenders, new side covers with pronounced contours, new design for the front forks and the muffler
Apart from this, the rear 16-inch wheel is now replaced with an 18-inch wheel with a seven double-spoke wheel design. There is also a USB C charging port to charge mobile devices. To enhance comfort, the rear shock absorber has been retuned, and the seat has been recontoured with softer padding.
The Classic trim gets a new front fender from the R 18 B, the 16-inch front wheel has been replaced with a new 19-inch unit. There are also new side covers and a USB C charging socket for mobile devices.
BMW R 18 Roctane gets a new favourites button for quick access, new body covers and Option 719 Black Pearl with Dark Chrome pushrod tubes and airbox cover.
The R 18 Transcontinental also gets a new favorites button for quick access and as standard, it will now come with Two-Tone Dragonfire Red Metallic with Dark Chrome pushrod tubes and airbox cover.
