2025 BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR unveiled globally with updated features: Check what's new

BMW Motorrad has just globally unveiled the 2025 BMW F 900 R naked roadster and the 2025 F 900 XR adventure Sports bike with model year updates. These new generation models will come with a lighter overall weight, updated hardware, and an extended range of standard equipment. With the updates, BMW Motorrad’s middleweight product lineup gets refreshed for the new model year with sportier handling, better ergonomics, and optimised aero.

The new BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR carry over the tried and tested 895 cc powertrain which drove their outgoing versions. This in-line two-cylinder engine has been updated to comply with Euro 5+ emission standards and puts out 105 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Also Read : 2025 BMW M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR range unveiled with more power and winglets

The updated F models now get a newly tuned Dynamic riding mode which claims to offer “more riding pleasure and dynamics at a sporty pace." Additionally, Dynamic Traction Control and engine drag torque control have been added as standard features. With the latter, the bikes can prevent rear wheel spin which is generally caused by abrupt throttle application. BMW is further offering a new Akrapovič sports silencer as an optional accessory.

Both models get the same three variants with three colour options. The base variant for the BMW F 900 R is available in a Snapper Rocks Blue metallic paint scheme while the base F 900 XR gets Racing Red. The two remaining variants are the same for both models. The Triple Black variant is offered in Blackstorm metallic and the Sport variant gets a Lightwhite with Racingblue metallic paint scheme.

BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR: Hardware updates

The BMW F 900 R naked roadster features a revised riding triangle that brings a more dedicated seating position. Its colour options are Snapper Rocks Blue, Blackstorm, and Lightwhite with Racingblue.

One of the bigger talking points for two updated middleweight models is the addition of new, torsionally rigid, 43 mm telescopic USD front forks. With this, rebound and compression damping, along with spring preload, can now be adjusted to meet individual requirements. Both the F 900 R and the F 900 XR retain their fully adjustable rear monoshock units.

The updated models feature new 17-inch cast aluminium wheels which weigh 1.8 kg less than the previous models. This adds up to a total weight reduction of 3 kg on both bikes. The 2025 F 900 R and the 2025 F 900 XR retain their previous braking setup which comprised dual 320 mm front discs and a single 265 mm rear disc.

Also Read : KTM 890 Adventure R vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs BMW F 900 GS – Which adventure bike to pick

While both F models previously featured ABS, the 2025 update brings lean-sensitive ABS Pro as standard, offering assisted braking while cornering. Dynamic Brake Control is another feature that has been offered as standard on the new models.

BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR: Revised ergonomics and aerodynamics

The F 900 XR adventure sports bike brings updated aerodynamics in its front fairing and features a new adaptive headlamp as standard. Its base variant is offered in a Racing Red paint scheme (shown above).

The new BMW F 900 R naked roadster will arrive with a revised riding triangle and ergonomics. BMW Motorrad says the handlebars, footrests and foot levers have been adjusted to offer a more dedicated seating position that is significantly sportier and closer to the bike’s front wheel.

The updated F 900 XR has been optimised for better aero and is expected to bring improved touring performance and comfort. The front fairing features a redesigned wind deflector that is aimed at reducing helmet vibrations and wind pressure on the rider. The handguards, which now come as standard, have additionally been updated to offer increased wind resistance and the bike also gets heated grips. The F 900 XR is now offered with Headlight Pro as standard, featuring an adaptive LED headlamp and DRLs. The bike further features a USB-C charging port on the right-hand side with a maximum charging current of 2.4 A.

Suggested watch: This is what the new BMW R 1300 GS sounds like with an Akrapovic exhaust

BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR: Price and availability

BMW Motorrad has stopped short of confirming the updated pricing for the new F models, but they are expected to command a slight premium over the outgoing versions. The 2025 F 900 R and F 900 XR are expected to get an India launch since their previous generation models were offered on our shores. The older-gen F 900 XR is currently listed at a starting price of ₹12.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and the now-discontinued F 900 R was priced at ₹10.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: