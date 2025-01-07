2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 teased again, to launch with new features: What to expect

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has recently been teased again ahead of its official debut this month. The RS200 has been a long-standing model within the manufacturer's catalogue and has not had a significant update in a long time. This is the sole full-fairing sports bike in the Chakran-based two-wheeler manufacturer's lineup, and it will receive a generational update this year. Bajaj Auto has been providing teasers on social media, and with the 2025 update, the bike will be unveiled with cosmetic changes and added features.

Bajaj’s new teaser shows off the silhouette of the upcoming RS200. Based on the video clip, not much has been changed on the design front. It features the same dual projector headlamp setup with clip-on handlebars mounted up high. While the bodywork remains the same, the rear tyre is expected to get wider in the upcoming model.

The spy shots that have recently surfaced on social media suggest that the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will retain the same overall look as the previous-generation model. The bike is expected to include new colour options and body grahpics.

While the bike's design will remain unchanged, the upcoming model is expected to include more features. Bajaj is expected to equip the new RS200 with a fully digital instrument console that will most likely include smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation. This unit could be the one found on the current Pulsar NS200.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200: Hardware and tech specs

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS200 was spotted with a bigger rear tyre but is not expected to come with new wheels or updated braking hardware. The core 199.5 cc single-cylinder unit, producing 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, is expected to be retained. This will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is expected to be fitted with telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. In comparison, the new Pulsar NS200 was launched with USD front forks, which improve stability and give the bike a more upmarket appeal. The new RS200, like the previous-gen model, will ride on 17-inch wheels with a 300 mm front brake disc and a 230 mm rear disc. The bike will include dual-channel ABS as part of its safety net.

The new Bajaj RS200 is projected to be priced slightly higher than the outgoing model, which costs ₹1.74 lakh ex-showroom. The bike will compete against the Yamaha R15 V4 and the Hero Karizma XMR.

