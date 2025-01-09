2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 leaked ahead of launch

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been leaked online ahead of launch. The leaked video reveals that the 2025 Pulsar RS200 will get new colourways. Apart from this, there are cosmetic changes in the form of a new tail lamp design. It is expected that the price of the updated RS200 will be hiked marginally. Currently, the Pulsar RS200 costs ₹1.74 lakh ex-showroom.

The new tail lamp seems to be inspired by the BMW motorcycles. There are two individual pods that combine the turn indicator as well as the brake light. The outgoing Pulsar RS200 was also known for its polarizing brake light design and it seems like the new tail lamp will continue the trend.

The other change that can be seen in the video is the new instrument cluster which is now an all-digital instrument cluster. It is the same unit that we have seen on the Pulsar NS400Z. Along with the new instrument cluster comes updated switchgear that will be used to access various new functions.

What will power the new Bajaj Pulsar RS200?

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will be powered by the same 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine based on KTM’s 200 cc motorcycles. It puts out 24 bhp of max power at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Apart from this, Bajaj Auto has not made any changes to the new Pulsar RS200. It will continue to use the same frame that will be suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by a disc brake at both ends. There will be dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. The RS200 will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

When compared, the Pulsar NS200 is now equipped with a new LED headlamp and upside down forks which are still missing from the RS200. The updated RS200 will be going against the Hero Karizma XMR and Yamaha R15 V4.

Bajaj recently discontinued Platina 110 ABS, Pulsar F250 and the CT125X. All three motorcycles were not doing great in terms of sales numbers because of which Bajaj decided to pull the plug on them.

