2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs 2024 Pulsar NS400Z: What all is new?

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z in the Indian market. It is the flagship model in the manufacturer's Pulsar range. The motorcycle was updated recently after taking feedback from the customers. So, what all did the company make with the Pulsar NS400Z? Here's a quick comparison between the new and the outgoing model.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs 2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Engine updates

With the 2025 iteration, Bajaj has worked a lot on the engine of the motorcycle. It now gets a forged piston which has allowed the manufacturer to improve thermal efficiency and reduced friction. This in return has helped in improving the durability so Bajaj has bumped up to the power figure from 40 PS to 43 PS. Then there is the redesigned radiator cowl for improved heat dissipation, away from the riders’ legs. Because the engine's durability has been increased, the rev limiter in the Sport mode now has a max rpm of 10,700 rpm.

Because of the mechanical upgrades, the top speed of the Pulsar NS400Z has gone up from 150 kmph to 157 kmph.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs 2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Top speed

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs 2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Acceleration times

With the revised internals, the Pulsar NS400Z can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 6.4 seconds which is down from 7.5 seconds. When it comes to 0-60 kmph, the acceleration time has gone down from 3.2 seconds to 2.7 seconds.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs 2024 Pulsar NS400Z: New tyres

Bajaj has wrapped the wheels of the Pulsar NS400Z with new Apollo Alpha H1 radial tyres which are known to offer good grip levels. Moreover, the size of the rear tyre has been increased to a 150 section unit.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs 2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Other updates

To improve the stopping power, Bajaj has swapped organic brake pads for sintered ones. Finally, the brand has added a quickshifter that has been developed in collaboration with Bosch. It does not require any sensors and lets the rider shift without the clutch. It is important to note thought that the quickshifter is only available in the Sports mode.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs 2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Price

The 2025 iteration of the Pulsar NS400Z is priced at ₹1.92 lakh ex-showroom which is a price hike of ₹7,000.

