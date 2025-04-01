2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has started arriving at dealerships ahead of the official launch. The only differences that Bajaj Auto has made to the 2025 Pulsar N160 are in the form of new features and an OBD2 compliant engine. There are no cosmetic changes.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: What's new?

The only major change that Bajaj Auto has made to the 2025 Pulsar NS160 is the addition of ABS modes. There are three modes on offer - Rain, Road, and Off-road. In the Rain mode, the ABS is most sensitive, in Road mode, it is tuned for daily riding and in Off-road mode, the ABS is turned off on the rear wheel.

Apart from this, the motorcycle would now be OBD2 compliant so that it follows the new norms. It will continue to come with

Back in February 2024, the brand introduced a new LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps. The halogen turn indicators have been replaced with new LED units. The rear tail lamp stays the same which was already an LED unit. Then there was the digital instrument cluster on which opinion of few people is still divided. There are still many people who prefer an analogue tachometer that rushes to the redline.

Also Read : Bajaj Platina 110 ABS to Hero Xtreme 160R 2V: Five most affordable bikes with ABS in India under ₹1.20 lakh

The instrument cluster also gets new Bluetooth Connectivity through the Bajaj Ride Connect Application. The instrument cluster can show notifications, call management and turn-by-turn navigation as well. Moreover, there is also a USB port to charge the mobile device. The new cluster can show real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position.

The Pulsar NS160 uses a 160.3 cc, oil-cooled motor that produces 17.03 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 14.6 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a five-speed unit.

Bajaj Auto is using a perimeter frame for the Pulsar NS160 that is suspended by upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that is adjustable for pre-load. Braking duties are performed by discs at both ends. The alloy wheels on offer are 17-inch units that are wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: