2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 spotted revealing key changes. What it offers?

Bajaj Dominar 400 is all set to receive its new avatar. The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 has been spied revealing its instrument cluster. The new Dominar 400 looks to have taken the LCD-Dot matrix instrument cluster from its sibling Pulsar NS400Z . This marks a technological enhancement for the Bajaj Dominar 400 as this instrument cluster will allow the riders smartphone connectivity.

This fully digital instrument cluster in the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z offers features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts etc. This upgrade has led to the removal of that small instrument console that was mounted on the fuel tank of the Bajaj Dominar 400.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: What are other changes

Apart from the fully digital and new instrument cluster borrowed from the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, the new Dominar 400 would come with some other changes including new colour choices. Despite the minimal mechanical changes over the years, the Bajaj Dominar 400 has continued with periodic colour updates and notable dual-exhaust muffler upgrades. It is to be seen if the new Dominar 400 too adopts a new exhaust muffler.

On the powertrain front, the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 is expected to come powered by the same 373.3 cc engine that works in the current model. However, Bajaj Auto will update this engine with the latest OBD-2B emission norms. This may alter the power and torque output of the engine a bit. However, the two-wheeler manufacturer has not revealed any details regarding this. The current Bajaj Dominar 400 comes churning out 39.42 bhp peak power and 35 Nm of maximum torque.

Bajaj is likely to introduce a ride-by-wire throttle technology to the new Dominar along with new riding modes, just like the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer did with the Pulsar NS400Z. In a nutshell, with all these impending updates, Bajaj aims to keep the Dominar 400 relatively appealing in the middleweight motorcycle segment.

