HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 Spotted Revealing Key Changes. Is It Worth Waiting?

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 spotted revealing key changes. What it offers?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 comes sharing the digital instrument cluster with its sibling Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 borrows the LCD instrument cluster from its sibling Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z. It gets bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and a lap timer.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 borrows the LCD instrument cluster from its sibling Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z. It gets bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and a lap timer.

Bajaj Dominar 400 is all set to receive its new avatar. The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 has been spied revealing its instrument cluster. The new Dominar 400 looks to have taken the LCD-Dot matrix instrument cluster from its sibling Pulsar NS400Z. This marks a technological enhancement for the Bajaj Dominar 400 as this instrument cluster will allow the riders smartphone connectivity.

This fully digital instrument cluster in the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z offers features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts etc. This upgrade has led to the removal of that small instrument console that was mounted on the fuel tank of the Bajaj Dominar 400.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 400
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon26.5 kmpl
₹ 2.32 Lakhs
Compare
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 Flex Fuel (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
Engine Icon249 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.17 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 200 Duke
Engine Icon200 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Compare
Hero Karizma Xmr 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma XMR 250
Engine Icon250 cc
₹ 2 - 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)
KTM RC 200
Engine Icon199.5 cc Mileage Icon35.0 kmpl
₹ 2.18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 250 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 250 Duke
Engine Icon250 cc Mileage Icon30.08 kmpl
₹ 2.25 Lakhs
Compare

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400: What are other changes

Apart from the fully digital and new instrument cluster borrowed from the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, the new Dominar 400 would come with some other changes including new colour choices. Despite the minimal mechanical changes over the years, the Bajaj Dominar 400 has continued with periodic colour updates and notable dual-exhaust muffler upgrades. It is to be seen if the new Dominar 400 too adopts a new exhaust muffler.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

On the powertrain front, the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 is expected to come powered by the same 373.3 cc engine that works in the current model. However, Bajaj Auto will update this engine with the latest OBD-2B emission norms. This may alter the power and torque output of the engine a bit. However, the two-wheeler manufacturer has not revealed any details regarding this. The current Bajaj Dominar 400 comes churning out 39.42 bhp peak power and 35 Nm of maximum torque.

Bajaj is likely to introduce a ride-by-wire throttle technology to the new Dominar along with new riding modes, just like the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer did with the Pulsar NS400Z. In a nutshell, with all these impending updates, Bajaj aims to keep the Dominar 400 relatively appealing in the middleweight motorcycle segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Dominar 400 Dominar 400 Bajaj Auto Pulsar NS400Z NS400Z

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.