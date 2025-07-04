2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched with upgrades, priced from at 1.92 lakh

Bajaj Auto has “officially" launched the 2025 Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 across the country with feature upgrades. The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 250 is priced at ₹1.92 lakh, while the 2025 Dominar 400 is priced at ₹2.39 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The latest iteration of the power cruisers get several enhancements including riding modes, new instrument console, and factory-fitted accessories as part of the package.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250: What’s New?

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 remains unchanged in terms of design but gets new electronic aids. The bike now comes equipped with ride-by-wire via an electronic throttle body, which brings four ride modes - Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road. Meanwhile, the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 250 comes with four ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB). This is the same technology we saw on the updated Bajaj Pulsar 250 range recently.

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 get new instrument console with bonded glass, and new switchgear as well

Speaking on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business Unit said, “At Bajaj Auto, we believe that a Dominar is more than just a machine – it's a gateway to real-world experiences. Traveling imparts knowledge that books cannot. It reveals character, develops resilience, and expands horizons. We are committed to spearheading the Sports Touring revolution in India with the 2025 Dominar range, which features motorcycles that are ‘Born to Sprint’ and ‘Built to Tour’. The 2025 Dominar range is not just an upgrade, it’s a declaration: the road belongs to those who don’t hold back."

Power on both Dominars comes from the OBD-2B compliant engines. The Dominar 400 uses a 373 cc mill, while the Dominar 250 is equipped with a 249 cc motor

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250: Feature Enhancements

Furthermore, both the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 get a bonded digital instrument console with an integrated speedo flap for maximum visibility and weather resistance. The handlebar design has been revised for better ergonomics with an aim to make it more comfortable on long rides. Other upgrades include new switchgear for better control of the new systems on the bikes. Bajaj is also adding factory-fitted accessories on the 2025 Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 including a GPS mount carrier.

