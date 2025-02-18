2025 Aprilia Shiver 900 revived after hiatus but you can't have it: Check details

The Aprilia Shiver 900 has been reintroduced after a nearly half a decade-long absence from the Italian brand’s lineup. The catch is however that the naked streetbike will be manufactured and sold exclusively in China this time. The bike comes with a series of updates and revised styling while maintaining the overall design of the older gen model. While the Shiver 900 was once sold in India, due to stringent emissions regulations and limited sales, the bike was discontinued for our shores.

The revival of the Shiver 900 has been due since 2022, when Aprilia’s parent company, Piaggio, announced a new joint venture with Zongshen, a Chinese manufacturing company. Zongshen-Piaggio planned to launch a 900 cc twin-cylinder motorcycle and showcased concepts based on the older Shiver 900. While the model name was in contention, and it was potentially going to be launched under a new “Gilera" branding, Aprilia finally unveiled the bike as a revival of the original Shiver 900.

2025 Aprilia Shiver 900: What's new?

The Shiver 900 retains the original design with new side panels and an upswept tail-end. The bike gets more features and is powered by the same 896 cc V-twin motor.

The 2025 Aprilia Shiver 900 retains much of the design cues from the 2020 model and comes with new side panels and an upwept tail section. The bike features an updated LED headlamps that bring back the original stacked design. Other additions include a new keyless ignition function that replaces the ignition switch.

The 2025 Shiver 900 features the same 896 cc V-twin that powered the older-gen model. This liquid-cooled engine makes 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in a 120/70 section front tyre and a 180/55 section rear. There are KYB suspension components on duty with spring pre-load and rebound adjustability. The Shiver 900 further features twin 320 mm front brake discs and a single 240 mm disc at the rear.

The 2025 Aprilia Shiver 900 is priced at 68,800 yuan ( ₹8.24 lakh approx). While this is significantly more affordable than other Aprilia models in China, the streetbike is still more expensive compared to its all-Chinese rivals. The Aprilia RS 660 sold in China is manufactured in Italy and fetches a price of 119,900 yuan ( ₹14.36 lakh approx), marking a ₹6.12 lakh difference. In comparison, the CFMoto 800NK streetfighter costs 44,980 yuan ( ₹5.38 lakh approx).

