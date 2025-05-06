2025 Aerox 155 version S launched at ₹1.53 lakh. Here are the changes
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 continues to come with a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC, 155cc engine.
Yamaha Aerox 155 in new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme.
India Yamaha Motor has launched the 2025 Aerox 155 S in the Indian market. The maxi-scooter now gets updated colour schemes, and the engine is now OBD2 compatible to comply with new emission norms. The colours are Ice Fluo Vermillion and Racing Blue. It will be sold at ₹1,53,430 ex-showroom, whereas the existing Metallic Black will continue to be available at ₹1,50,130 ex-showroom.
