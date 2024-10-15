2025 390 Adventure R showcased in camouflage ahead of launch

There is no hiding the fact that KTM is working on a new generation of motorcycles. The new generation of the 390 Adventure is the motorcycle that most people are waiting eagerly. Test mules of the new motorcycles are being tested on our Indian roads. It is expected that the 2025 390 Adventure will make its way to the Indian market before the year ends. Now, KTM has showcased the motorcycle at their 2024 KTM Adventure Rally in South Dakota. The motorcycle will be officially unveiled at EICMA.