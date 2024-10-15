Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 390 Adventure R Showcased In Camouflage Ahead Of Launch

2025 390 Adventure R showcased in camouflage ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Oct 2024, 10:31 AM
Follow us on:
  • 2025 390 Adventure R will use the same engine as the 390 Duke.
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will take a few underpinnings from the new-gen 390 Duke. (Instagram/offroadundergroundofficial)

There is no hiding the fact that KTM is working on a new generation of motorcycles. The new generation of the 390 Adventure is the motorcycle that most people are waiting eagerly. Test mules of the new motorcycles are being tested on our Indian roads. It is expected that the 2025 390 Adventure will make its way to the Indian market before the year ends. Now, KTM has showcased the motorcycle at their 2024 KTM Adventure Rally in South Dakota. The motorcycle will be officially unveiled at EICMA.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2024, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India ADV Adventure tourers 390 Adventure
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS