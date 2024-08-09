2024 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Which ADV should you buy?

Adventure tourers have become very popular in the Indian market. The most recent addition to the lineup was the 2024 Yezdi Adventure . The biggest rival to any adventure tourer in the Indian market is the Himalayan from Royal Enfield . Here is a quick comparison between both motorcycles.

2024 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Design

Both motorcycles have a typical adventure tourer design with a large fuel tank in the front, a windscreen, a wide and tall handlebar and an upswept exhaust. However, it is the Himalayan now that looks more modern whereas the Adventure has a bit of a retro design going on.

2024 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Specs

The Adventure is powered by a revised 334cc, single-cylinder engine producing 19 bhp and 29.9 Nm torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. On the other hand, the Himalayan gets a 449 cc, single-cylinder engine that puts out 40 bhp and 45 Nm. It also comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

2024 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Hardware

Being adventure tourers, both motorcycles use long-travel suspension. However, the Himalayan uses a more sophisticated upside-down fork from Showa in the front whereas the Adventure gets telescopic forks. Both motorcycles get a pre-load adjustable rear shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer that is switchable.

2024 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Features

In terms of features, the Adventure comes with an LCD instrument cluster, turn-by-turn navigation and a USB charger as well. The rider can also adjust the angle of the instrument cluster.

The Himalayan comes with a TFT screen that can show Google Maps and various other information. It also gets ride-by-wire so there are two riding modes on offer along with switchable ABS and USB charger and adjustable seat height as well.

2024 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Price

Yezdi Adventure is priced between ₹2.10 lakh and ₹2.20 lakh. On the other hand, the Himalayan costs between ₹2.85 lakh and ₹2.98 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

