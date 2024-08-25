2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Variants explained

The TVS Jupiter 110 was launched recently in an all-new avatar. In fact, this is the first major update for the Jupiter since it was first launched back in 2013. Prices for the 2024 Jupiter 110 start at ₹73,700 (ex-showroom), with a new design, more features, and an all-new engine featuring an integrated starter generator (ISG).

With the new Jupiter 110, the company has fitted a more powerful 113.5cc single-cylinder motor that develops 8 bhp and maximum torque of 9.8 Nm. It also comes up with an 'iGo Assist' performance boost system that boosts power and torque over the previous model. The iGo Assist system is integrated with ISG motor, ISG controller and battery.

The 2024 Jupiter 110 features an all-new chassis, lifted straight from the Jupiter 125. TVS is offering it in four variants and six color options, with prices going up to ₹87,250 ex-showroom.

TVS Jupiter 110: Drum

The base variant of the TVS Jupiter 110 is called the Drum variant and costs ₹73,700. This variant can be identified with the drum brakes and steel wheels. It's available in Lunar White Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, and Meteor Red Gloss colours.

Though the Drum is bereft of an LED light bar up front, it does receive turn indicators and an analogue instrument cluster. It also shares the same mechanicals as the other variants, being powered by the same 113.5cc single-cylinder motor. Although iGo Assist technology is available in the other variants, the Drum happens to miss out on it.

TVS Jupiter 110: Drum Alloy

The Drum Alloy variant of TVS Jupiter 110 differs from the base variant mainly by its wheel design. Where the drum variant gets steel wheels, the drum alloy makes do with 12-inch alloy wheels.

There are four colour options available with the Drum Alloy variant : Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, and Meteor Red Gloss. It is available at a price of ₹79,200( ex-showroom), ₹5,500 higher than the base Drum variant.

TVS Jupiter 110: Drum SmartXonnect

The TVS Jupiter 110 Drum SmartXonnect (SXC) variant comes with the addition of multiple new features over and above the Drum Alloy variant, such as a full-width light bar, an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Find me, Follow me headlamp, Advanced Trip Summary, Carbon Savings information, Mobile charger, and the iGo Assist function in the Drum SmartXonnect (SXC) variant.

The Drum SmartXonnect variant is also to be equipped with iGo Assist technology, and this promises fatter torque of 9.8Nm. The Drum SmartXonnect will be sold in three colour choices: Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, and Starlight Blue Gloss. Its ex-showroom price is ₹83,250.

TVS Jupiter 110: Disc SmartXonnect

The range-topping Disc SmartXonnect variant of the TVS Jupiter 110 is priced at ₹87,250 (ex-showroom), which is close to ₹14,000 more than the base Drum trim. It shares the features and color palette with the Drum SmartXonnect but gets an added feature in its front disc brake that enhances the scooter's braking performance.

